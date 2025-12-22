Senate Bill 1125 Printer's Number 1369
PENNSYLVANIA, December 22 - career and technical school, charter school, regional charter
school or cyber charter school.
"School personnel." An individual within the control of or
acting on behalf of a school district, including, but not
limited to, a school district employee, school bus driver of a
school-district-owned bus, after-school provider, contractor,
consultant, volunteer, vendor, school security officer, school
resource officer as defined in section 1301-C or service
provider.
"School zone." School property owned by, leased by or under
the control of a school entity.
Section 1302-F. Welcoming schools.
Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year and each year
thereafter, each school entity shall provide assurance of
continued access of the school entity's school zones to each
student, parent, guardian and school personnel, regardless of
immigration status.
Section 1303-F. Resolution.
(a) Policies and procedures required.--Within 90 days of the
effective date of this subsection, each school entity shall
develop policies and procedures for creating and promoting an
inclusive learning environment in accordance with section 1304-
F.
(a.1) Resolution required.--Each board of directors or
governing body of a school entity shall adopt the policies and
procedures by resolution, which must be adopted by majority vote
at a public meeting. At least 45 days prior to the public
meeting, the board of directors or governing body shall make
available for public inspection the resolution proposed for
adoption.
20250SB1125PN1369 - 3 -
