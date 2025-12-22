Senate Bill 1125 Printer's Number 1369

PENNSYLVANIA, December 22 - career and technical school, charter school, regional charter

school or cyber charter school.

"School personnel." An individual within the control of or

acting on behalf of a school district, including, but not

limited to, a school district employee, school bus driver of a

school-district-owned bus, after-school provider, contractor,

consultant, volunteer, vendor, school security officer, school

resource officer as defined in section 1301-C or service

provider.

"School zone." School property owned by, leased by or under

the control of a school entity.

Section 1302-F. Welcoming schools.

Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year and each year

thereafter, each school entity shall provide assurance of

continued access of the school entity's school zones to each

student, parent, guardian and school personnel, regardless of

immigration status.

Section 1303-F. Resolution.

(a) Policies and procedures required.--Within 90 days of the

effective date of this subsection, each school entity shall

develop policies and procedures for creating and promoting an

inclusive learning environment in accordance with section 1304-

F.

(a.1) Resolution required.--Each board of directors or

governing body of a school entity shall adopt the policies and

procedures by resolution, which must be adopted by majority vote

at a public meeting. At least 45 days prior to the public

meeting, the board of directors or governing body shall make

available for public inspection the resolution proposed for

adoption.

