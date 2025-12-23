Seal Skin Covers Surpasses One Million Customers

Seal Skin Covers hits one million customers, celebrating its growth in durable, affordable protection for vehicles and outdoor spaces.

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seal Skin Covers, America’s fastest-growing brand for vehicle covers and outdoor furniture covers, is thrilled to announce it has surpassed one million unique customers. This milestone reflects 15 years of work providing precisely fitted protection for land and water vehicles as well as outdoor living spaces.

Premium Fit Without Premium Price

Seal Skin Covers was founded to fill a need: Customers should have an option between costly, long-lead custom covers and low-quality generic options that fail to deliver proper protection. They found a compromise. By using Seal Skin’s patent “smart sizes” developed over years of experience and perfected using AI together with premium fabrics, elastic perimeter and storm pool straps, Seal Skin delivers a snug, protective fit without the custom price tag.

“We started Seal Skin because ‘good enough’ covers were wrecking people’s stuff, but totally custom-made covers were way too expensive,” said Tim Tetaj, Director of Operations of Seal Skin Covers. “Our vision has always been to hit the sweet spot: How can we deliver a great fit, with high-quality material, at a price that people can actually afford? Getting a million customers validates what we set out to do.”

Vehicles aren’t the only things that need covers. Recognizing another underserved market, the company recently launched a line of fully custom patio covers that bring the same quality and value to protecting outdoor furniture and equipment, like grills, sectionals, and fire pits – applying Seal Skin's proven approach to backyard living, too.

Across the tens of thousands of positive reviews for its line of covers, customers consistently cite a number of reasons for the brand’s growth:

1. High-quality protective covers at very competitive prices

2. Industry-leading warranties for long-term confidence

3. Strong customer service that helps buyers get the right cover and swiftly corrects mistakes

4. Fast, free, and reliable shipping across the continental US

5. The real cost savings that come with protecting vehicles and outdoor furniture from damage or replacement

Seal Skin Covers is the most popular cover brand across America, used for cars, boats, patio furniture, and more.

A Million Customers, A Million Stories

“Every single one of those million customers is someone who trusted us to protect something they value,” said Alex Pierce, Products Manager. “From a classic car their dad built to a beloved fishing boat to their backyard patio setup, we recognize that people want reliable protection for what matters to them without overspending.”

Seal Skin Covers continues to set the standard for protective covers that fit right, last long, and cost less.

Over the years, Seal Skin has expanded from its original Proguard collection to offer three distinct product lines. In addition to the Proguard line of covers, the Elite series provides enhanced durability, while the Supreme collection features Seal Skin’s proprietary SEAL-TEC: a waterproof, breathable fabric that protects against rain, sun, snow, and hail while preventing mold, mildew, and musty odors.

“The Supreme represents everything we've learned about cover design and materials, and it’s really rewarding to see it take off like it has, since that means that customers appreciate the work we put into it,” said Pierce. “It uses our most advanced fabric, and it’s built for the kind of daily, all-weather use that destroys lesser covers.”

About Seal Skin Covers

Founded in 2010 in Brewster, New York, Seal Skin Covers has grown to become America's fastest-growing cover brand with over one million covers shipped – and, now, over one million unique customers. The company specializes in high-quality, precisely-fitted covers for cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, boats, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and patio furniture. For more information, contact [NAME] at [EMAIL] or call [NUMBER].

Media Contact:

Seal Skin Covers

281 Fields Lane

Brewster, NY 10509

Phone: 800-915-0038

Email: [Contact via website]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.