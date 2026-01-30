Seal Skin Covers Introduces Fully Custom Covers for Anything You Leave Outside

Boat Covers Grill Covers Car Covers

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seal Skin Covers, one of America’s fastest-growing cover brands, today announced the launch of its expanded line of fully custom covers designed to protect outdoor items such as patio furniture, grills, hot tubs, outdoor TVs, generators, and more. With more than one million customers nationwide, Seal Skin Covers has become one of the most trusted names in protective covers across the United States.

Extending Protection Beyond Vehicles

Seal Skin Covers is applying the same materials, durability standards, and design expertise it uses for its renowned, precisely fitted vehicle and marine covers to a wider range of outdoor items. As outdoor living spaces and equipment become more valuable, customers are looking for protection that goes beyond loose tarps or one-size-fits-all solutions. This expansion of Seal Skin’s product line reflects their 15-year legacy of delivering high-quality, protective covers at accessible prices.

Custom Fit Without the Hassle

Customers can order custom covers by selecting the appropriate category on the website and entering their measurements, with Seal Skin’s Cover Fit Specialists standing by for guidance if needed. The process is designed to make custom-fit protection accessible without the long lead times or high costs typically associated with fully custom products.

Built With Trusted Materials

Seal Skin’s custom covers are made using the same ultra-durable, 100% waterproof materials found in its vehicle covers, ensuring consistent protection across all product categories. Each custom cover is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions and is backed by a lifetime warranty.

“Customers have always trusted us to protect their cars, boats, and jet skis, but we kept hearing the same question: ‘Can you make this for what I have in my backyard too?’” said Tim Tetaj, Director of Operations at Seal Skin Covers. “This expansion lets us protect more of what people leave outside using the same materials, quality standards, and value that built our brand.”

“From the beginning, our focus has been on three things: fit, durability, and long-term protection,” said Alex Pierce, Products Manager at Seal Skin Covers. “Our custom covers bring that same approach to patio furniture, grills, hot tubs, and any other outdoor items people own, giving customers confidence that what they’re protecting is covered properly.”

Seal Skin Covers has earned the trust of over one million customers by consistently delivering outdoor covers at accessible prices, using 100% waterproof materials that stand up to the elements. Every cover is backed by a lifetime warranty and supported by a customer service team that helps buyers find the right fit before purchase and resolves issues quickly after. With fast, reliable shipping across the continental United States, customers also benefit from long-term cost savings by preventing weather-related damage to their vehicles, furniture, and equipment.

The company’s continued growth reflects increasing demand for durable, well-fitted protection for both vehicles and outdoor living spaces. With its expanded custom offering, Seal Skin Covers continues its mission to make reliable, long-lasting protection available for everything customers leave outside.

About Seal Skin Covers

Founded in 2010 in Brewster, New York, Seal Skin Covers has grown to become one of America’s fastest-growing cover brands with over one million customers nationwide. The company specializes in high-quality, precisely fitted covers for cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, boats, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and patio furniture, including fully custom covers designed for outdoor items of any shape and size.



