Creative 3D Technologies Establishes New Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility in Cedar Park, Texas

Creative 3D Technologies’ new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Cedar Park, Texas, anchors the company’s next phase of growth in advanced, U.S.-based manufacturing. The EVO system—Creative 3D Technologies’ modular “Factory-in-a-Box” platform—consolidates multiple industrial manufacturing processes into a single, deployable production cell.

Creative 3D Technologies expands to Cedar Park with a new 18,000-sq-ft HQ and manufacturing facility, strengthening Texas’ growing hardtech ecosystem.

Moving our headquarters and production operations in Cedar Park gives Creative 3D Technologies the ability to really sprint!” — Ethan Baehrend

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative 3D Technologies ( C3DT ), an advanced manufacturing company developing its modular, all-in-one production systems—dubbed “Factory-in-a-Box”—announced today that it is relocating its headquarters and expanding its manufacturing operations to a new 18,000-square-foot facility in Cedar Park , Texas.The move places C3DT at the center of the greater Austin region’s growing hardtech and advanced manufacturing ecosystem and reflects the company’s continued investment in domestic industrial infrastructure.The new facility, located at 1200 BMC Drive, will serve as C3DT’s primary headquarters, manufacturing hub, and engineering center as the company scales production of its modular “Factory-in-a-Box” systems and grows its local workforce.EXPANDING PHYSICAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN TEXASC3DT’s Cedar Park expansion significantly increases the company’s physical footprint, enabling system assembly, testing, and customer deployments to take place under one roof. The facility is designed to support both current production requirements and future growth across defense, advanced manufacturing, and semiconductor-adjacent applications.The company expects the expansion to create approximately 45 high-skill jobs across engineering, manufacturing, and operations as it continues to scale.“Moving our headquarters and production operations in Cedar Park gives Creative 3D Technologies the ability to really sprint!" said Ethan Baehrend, founder and CEO. “Cedar Park's hands-on support, the already well established ecosystem with a diverse set of talent, and the physical facility were moving to allow us to accelerate production operations and bring some exciting new technology to the world.”PARTNERSHIP WITH CEDAR PARK’S INNOVATION ECOSYSTEMThe relocation was supported through collaboration with the Cedar Park Economic Development Corporation and the Plug and Play Tech Center, which operates an advanced manufacturing accelerator program in Cedar Park.“Cedar Park is excited to welcome Creative 3D Technologies as they relocate their headquarters and manufacturing operations to our community,” said Arthur Jackson, Chief Economic Development Officer for Cedar Park. “This relocation reflects the strength of our innovation ecosystem and is a direct outcome of our collaboration with Plug and Play Tech Center’s accelerator, which continues to attract and scale high-growth advanced manufacturing companies and headquarters to Cedar Park.”Local officials noted that the expansion aligns with broader state and regional efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity and attract next-generation industrial companies to Texas.“Creative 3D Technologies represents exactly the kind of cutting-edge business we hoped to attract to Cedar Park,” said Jim Penniman-Morin, Mayor of Cedar Park. “Their decision to establish operations here reflects the strength of our innovation ecosystem and the success of partnerships like Plug and Play in bringing high-impact companies to our community.”SUPPORTING THE RESURGENCE OF HARDTECH MANUFACTURINGC3DT’s move comes amid renewed investment in U.S. manufacturing as companies seek greater resilience, faster iteration cycles, and more localized production. Texas has emerged as a focal point of this shift, driven by workforce availability, infrastructure, and proximity to major technology and industrial corridors.From its new Cedar Park headquarters, C3DT will continue advancing its modular manufacturing platform, including its EVO system, which consolidates multiple industrial production capabilities into a single, deployable unit. The company’s systems are designed to complement traditional factories by enabling localized, industrial-grade manufacturing where centralized production is impractical or inefficient.ABOUT CREATIVE 3D TECHNOLOGIESCreative 3D Technologies (C3DT) is an advanced manufacturing company developing modular, all-in-one production systems designed to bring industrial-grade manufacturing closer to where it’s needed.Headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas, C3DT pioneered what it calls Single-Cell Manufacturing—an approach that consolidates the capabilities of a traditional factory line into a single, modular unit. The company’s platform integrates additive manufacturing, machining, electronics assembly, and other core production processes into a reconfigurable system that can be deployed outside of centralized factory environments.Founded by manufacturing technologist Ethan Baehrend, Creative 3D Technologies builds practical manufacturing infrastructure for a hybrid future—one where centralized factories are complemented by distributed, software-defined production systems that can operate independently when traditional supply chains fall short.This revolutionary system is set to disrupt traditional supply chains and empower innovation, establishing a new paradigm for industrial production. Imagine the possibilities: What will you build with your own Factory-in-a-Box?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.