Creative 3D Technologies Highlights 'Factory-in-a-Box' Manufacturing Platform as SXSW Focuses on the Future of AI

Creative 3D Technologies’ new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Cedar Park, Texas, anchors the company’s next phase of growth in advanced, U.S.-based manufacturing. Creative 3D Technologies’ EVO "Factory In A Box"

What we’re building is the physical layer for the next generation of innovation, the technology stack to fabricate complex industrial products anywhere, as they are needed.” — Ethan Baehrend

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 40th anniversary of South by Southwest brings global attention to artificial intelligence and the digital economy, Creative 3D Technologies (C3DT) is highlighting the physical infrastructure required to build that future.The Texas-based advanced manufacturing company is introducing its EVO platform as a “Factory-in-a-Box,” a modular single-cell manufacturing system designed to condense the capabilities of a traditional industrial machine shop into a mobile unit capable of fitting through a standard U.S. doorway.The announcement follows a period of momentum for the company, including a recently completed $7.5 million overfunded seed round and two CESInnovation Awards recognizing the EVO system’s approach to distributed manufacturing.FROM CLOUD TO FACTORY FLOORWhile many conversations at SXSW focus on software and AI infrastructure, Creative 3D Technologies is positioning EVO as the hardware engine that enables those ideas to become real products.“Software defines the future, but hardware builds it,” said Ethan Baehrend, founder and CEO of Creative 3D Technologies. “What we’re building is the physical layer for the next generation of innovation, the technology stack to fabricate complex industrial products anywhere, as they are needed.”The EVO system integrates multiple fabrication capabilities into a single platform, allowing engineers, researchers, and manufacturers to move from design to production without relying on centralized factory infrastructure.A TEXAS-BUILT APPROACH TO INDUSTRIAL RESILIENCECreative 3D Technologies is developing, producing, and assembling the company’s systems entirely in Cedar Park, Texas as part of the growing advanced manufacturing ecosystem surrounding Austin’s “Silicon Hills.”By consolidating multiple manufacturing processes into one deployable unit, the platform is designed to support applications where traditional factory supply chains are too slow, costly, or geographically impractical.LAUNCH OF THE ALPHA-EVO PILOT PROGRAMCreative 3D Technologies also announced the formal launch of its Alpha-EVO Pilot Program, which will begin deployments in Q3 2026.The invite-only program will select ten pilot partners drawn from advanced research and manufacturing environments. Participants will receive early systems along with engineering collaboration to explore new fabrication capabilities.Pilot environments are expected to include national laboratories, advanced manufacturing research organizations, and defense-related innovation programs. One early test unit is currently undergoing approval for evaluation within a U.S. Department of Energy-funded research laboratory.The pilot units are being built and assembled in Texas as the company prepares for broader deployments.LOOKING AHEADWhile EVO systems are currently in pre-commercial deployment, Creative 3D Technologies expects limited pre-orders to reopen in October, with regular orders to follow as production scales.The company believes the shift toward distributed manufacturing will complement traditional factories by enabling rapid iteration, localized production, and resilient supply chains.ABOUT CREATIVE 3D TECHNOLOGIESCreative 3D Technologies (C3DT) is an advanced manufacturing company developing modular production systems designed to bring industrial-grade fabrication closer to where it is needed.Headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas, the company pioneered what it calls Single-Cell Manufacturing, an approach that integrates additive manufacturing, machining, electronics assembly, and other industrial processes into a single deployable system.Founded by manufacturing technologist Ethan Baehrend, Creative 3D Technologies is building practical manufacturing infrastructure for a hybrid industrial future where centralized factories are complemented by distributed production systems capable of operating wherever innovation happens.

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