Elevating the Strip: A Champagne and Caviar Wine Tour Experience Launches in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas Wine Tours proudly announces the launch of the first and only luxury wine tour experience in Las Vegas, introducing an entirely new category of tourism to the city: Wine Tourism. Designed for travelers seeking a refined, five-star alternative to traditional nightlife and food tours, Las Vegas Wine Tours offers elevated, curated wine and culinary experiences through some of the city’s most celebrated destinations.Each experience is thoughtfully curated in partnership with restaurants led by Michelin-recognized talent, James Beard Award–winning chefs, and Wine Spectator–acclaimed wine programs. Guests are given rare access to exceptional food and wine experiences that reflect the highest levels of culinary craftsmanship in Las Vegas.From the moment guests arrive, select Las Vegas Wine Tours experiences deliver a distinctly VIP atmosphere. Guests may be welcomed with red-carpet arrivals before boarding luxury transportation, where Champagne and caviar service help set the tone for the evening. Tours continue with guided wine flights and curated food pairings at multiple hand-selected venues, hosted by a professional sommelier who provides expert insight, storytelling, and guidance throughout the experience.Las Vegas Wine Tours offers a range of curated experiences, with select fully all-inclusive tours featuring luxury transportation, red-carpet arrivals, Champagne and caviar service, guided wine flights and curated food pairings, professional sommelier hosting, VIP gift bags, and professional photo and video coverage.Founded by Las Vegas local and seasoned sommelier Matthew-Lorèn Lindsey, Las Vegas Wine Tours was created to fill a clear gap in the city’s experiential landscape.“Las Vegas is known for its world-class entertainment and dining, yet there was no luxury experience curated specifically for wine and food enthusiasts,” said Lindsey. “I wanted to create a new category of tourism in Las Vegas—Wine Tourism—and now it’s here.”Ideal for luxury travelers, corporate groups, bachelorette parties, birthday and anniversary celebrations, and convention attendees, Las Vegas Wine Tours delivers a five-star experience that blends education, entertainment, and exclusivity, offering a side of Las Vegas most visitors never experience.Tours run daily and are designed as four-hour immersive food and wine experiences. For bookings and additional information, visit www.LasVegasWineTours.com ABOUT LAS VEGAS WINE TOURSLas Vegas Wine Tours is the first and only sommelier-hosted wine tour experience in Las Vegas. The company offers a range of curated experiences, including select all-inclusive offerings with luxury transportation, Champagne and caviar service, and guided food and wine pairings at restaurants led by Michelin-recognized chefs, James Beard Award winners, and Wine Spectator–acclaimed programs. As the pioneer of wine tourism in Las Vegas, Las Vegas Wine Tours provides an elevated VIP experience for travelers and groups seeking a refined alternative to traditional Las Vegas offerings.

