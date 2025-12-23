VeritasChain Standards Organization Shares Non-Normative Technical Note with NIST NCCoE on Verifiable AI Audit Evidence

Logo of the VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO), a neutral standards body developing cryptographic audit and provenance frameworks for AI systems.

Independent, vendor-neutral standards body contributes technical insights on cryptographically verifiable audit-evidence layers for AI-driven systems

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO), a non-profit and vendor-neutral technical standards body, today announced that it has shared a non-normative technical note with the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NIST NCCoE).The technical note provides an illustrative, implementation-level perspective on how cryptographically verifiable audit-evidence layers may complement existing AI risk management and audit practices. The submission does not constitute a proposal, recommendation, or request for endorsement, and does not seek regulatory approval or policy action.As AI-driven systems are increasingly deployed in high-risk domains such as financial markets, critical infrastructure, and public services, regulators and auditors face a growing challenge: ensuring that system behavior can be independently verified after the fact, rather than relying solely on internally generated logs.Traditional logging mechanisms are typically produced, stored, and presented by the same operating entity. While access controls and WORM storage improve internal controls, they do not fully address the need for third-party verifiability of record integrity. VSO’s technical note explores an external audit-evidence model in which system events can be sealed and later verified without requiring privileged access to internal systems.The document shared with NIST NCCoE is explicitly non-normative and descriptive in nature. It does not interpret regulations, define compliance criteria, or recommend specific products, architectures, or implementations. Instead, it is intended to support technical discussion around auditability, reproducibility, and evidence integrity in AI-enabled systems.“AI governance discussions often focus on explainability, but auditability raises a different question,” said a representative of VeritasChain Standards Organization. “In regulatory and investigative contexts, the issue is not whether a narrative explanation is persuasive, but whether records can be independently verified as authentic, complete, and unaltered. This technical note is intended to contribute to that conversation, not to prescribe outcomes.”VeritasChain Standards Organization operates as a non-profit, vendor-neutral standards body and does not engage in lobbying, policy advocacy, or commercial endorsement. Its work focuses on the design and publication of open technical specifications related to verifiable audit trails and provenance for AI-driven systems.The submission to NIST NCCoE reflects VSO’s long-term approach to standards engagement: contributing technical insights in a restrained, transparent manner, while respecting the independence and authority of regulators and standards institutions.About VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO)VeritasChain Standards Organization is a non-profit, vendor-neutral technical standards body focused on verifiable audit trails, provenance, and third-party verifiability for AI- and algorithmic-driven systems. VSO develops open technical specifications and reference materials intended to support auditability, transparency, and long-term trust in high-risk AI applications. VSO does not provide regulatory interpretations, compliance guarantees, or endorsements.

