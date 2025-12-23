VeritasChain Standards Organization Shares Non-Normative Technical Input on Verifiable AI Accountability with the OECD

Logo of the VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO), a neutral standards body developing cryptographic audit and provenance frameworks for AI systems.

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO), a non-profit and vendor-neutral technical standards body, today announced that it has shared a non-normative technical input with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for information and technical dialogue purposes.The document, titled “From Principles to Practice: Technical Considerations for Verifiable AI Accountability,” is an illustrative technical note intended to support discussion around how widely shared AI governance principles—such as transparency, accountability, and traceability—may be translated into verifiable technical evidence in practice. The submission does not constitute a proposal, recommendation, standard, or policy position, and does not seek endorsement or action by the OECD or any government authority.As AI systems are increasingly deployed in high-risk contexts, including finance, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and public administration, policymakers and practitioners face a common challenge: while governance principles are broadly agreed, the mechanisms by which those principles can be demonstrated as independently verifiable evidence are often left abstract.Traditional logging practices typically rely on records generated, stored, and presented by the same operating entity. While such logs are essential for internal control, they may raise questions in external audit or dispute scenarios where independent verification is required. VSO’s technical note explores, at a conceptual level, an external audit-evidence layer that could operate independently from the AI system it observes, enabling third-party examination of record integrity without privileged system access.The document emphasizes that this approach is non-prescriptive and implementation-agnostic. It does not evaluate whether AI decisions are fair, correct, or ethical, nor does it replace impact assessments, bias audits, or human oversight. Instead, it highlights evidentiary considerations that may complement broader AI governance frameworks and invites continued dialogue on open questions, including data protection, cross-border evidence handling, and institutional capacity for verification.“AI governance discussions often focus on explainability, but auditability raises a different question,” said a representative of VeritasChain Standards Organization. “In supervisory or investigative contexts, the issue is not whether an explanation is persuasive, but whether records can be independently verified as authentic and unaltered. This technical input is shared to support that conversation, not to prescribe outcomes.”VSO operates as a non-profit, vendor-neutral standards organization and does not engage in lobbying, policy advocacy, or commercial endorsement. Its work focuses on the design and publication of open technical specifications related to verifiable audit trails and provenance for AI- and algorithmic-driven systems. The submission to the OECD reflects VSO’s long-term approach to standards engagement: restrained, transparent, and respectful of the roles of policymakers and international institutions.About VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO)VeritasChain Standards Organization is a non-profit, vendor-neutral technical standards body focused on verifiable auditability, provenance, and third-party verifiability for AI- and algorithmic-driven systems. VSO develops open technical specifications and reference materials intended to support transparency, accountability, and long-term trust in high-risk AI applications. VSO does not provide regulatory interpretations, compliance guarantees, or endorsements.

