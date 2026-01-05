InOut Labs Launches Driver File Hub — A Comprehensive Driver Qualification Software Service

DFH Logo

NORTHFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InOut Labs, a national leader in employee drug testing and DOT compliance, today announced the official launch of Driver File Hub , a new driver qualification file management platform designed to help motor carriers maintain Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) compliance with ease. The service — now available at https://driverfilehub.com — addresses a common industry request for a streamlined, audit-ready approach to managing driver qualification files “For years our clients have asked for a simple, reliable way to manage their driver qualification records,” said Tim Thoelecke, CSAPA, President at InOut Labs. “Driver File Hub delivers exactly that — with flexible options for fleets that want to manage files themselves and those that prefer a fully managed service.”Dual Service Options: Software-Only and ManagedDriver File Hub offers two solution tiers to fit varying operational needs:• Software-Only Subscription: Fleets can take control of their own compliance with a self-managed option. Pricing starts at $5.00 per driver per month for small fleets, with tiered volume pricing as fleet size increases. A pricing calculator on the site lets carriers estimate their monthly cost by entering the number of drivers. (Driver File Hub)• Managed Services Plus Software: For carriers who want expert support, the managed option pairs the software with InOut Labs’ compliance team to maintain and review driver qualification files on your behalf. Managed pricing begins at $10.00 per driver per month, and scales down as fleet size grows. (Driver File Hub)Both options provide automated tracking of key compliance elements like license and medical card expirations, ensuring files stay current and audit-ready. (Driver File Hub)Why Proper Driver Qualification Management MattersFMCSA regulations require motor carriers to maintain complete and accurate Driver Qualification Files (DQFs) for every CDL driver, including:• Employment application• Valid driver’s license and medical examiner’s certificate• Motor Vehicle Records and annual driving record reviews• Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse records• Annual Driver’s Certificate of Violations and other required documentation (Driver File Hub)Failure to keep these records up to date can expose carriers to significant regulatory enforcement actions. FMCSA civil penalties for recordkeeping violations can reach up to $1,496 per day, up to a maximum of $14,960 for ongoing lapses, and false or incomplete records can trigger even higher fines.Other violations — such as expired medical certificates, expired CDLs, or allowing drivers to operate without required qualifications — may lead to additional FMCSA penalties and compliance actions.Pricing Calculator ToolDriver File Hub includes an interactive pricing calculator on its website so carriers can quickly estimate their monthly costs based on the number of drivers in their fleet. This transparent tool helps businesses budget for compliance without surprises. (Driver File Hub)About InOut LabsInOut Labs is a national Consortium/Third Party Administrator dedicated to helping transportation companies and other employers reduce risk, increase operational efficiency, and maintain compliance with Federal Drug Testing requirements. With the launch of Driver File Hub, InOut Labs continues its commitment to providing intuitive, powerful tools for today’s motor carriers.For more information or to sign up, visit https://driverfilehub.com

