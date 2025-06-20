InOut Labs Launches InstaCLEAR: A Virtual Drug Testing Solution for the Modern Workforce

InstaCLEAR by InOut Labs offers fast, secure, virtual drug testing—ideal for remote workers, students, and after-hours needs. Detects recent marijuana use only.

NORTHFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InOut Labs , a national leader in drug testing and employment screening solutions, is proud to announce the launch of InstaCLEAR Virtual Drug Testing , powered by Novir. This new platform brings drug testing into the digital age with a real-time, fully supervised, oral fluid drug test that allows employers and individuals to test from virtually anywhere—with results delivered immediately.As the workplace continues to evolve with remote teams, hybrid schedules, and decentralized hiring practices, traditional drug testing methods often fall short. Long wait times, limited clinic hours, and geographic limitations can slow down hiring and frustrate candidates. InstaCLEAR solves these issues by providing an on-demand, secure, and flexible solution that is as accurate and compliant as in-person testing.“The world of work has changed dramatically,” said Tim Thoelecke, Founder of InOut Labs. “We’re excited to partner with Novir to offer InstaCLEAR, a drug testing platform designed to meet employers and individuals where they are—at home, in the field, or anywhere in between.”How InstaCLEAR WorksInstaCLEAR is a virtual, oral fluid drug test supervised live via video by certified professionals. The process includes real-time identity verification, monitored sample collection, and instant result delivery—providing fast, defensible results without the need for a physical collection site.This makes InstaCLEAR an ideal option for:• Pre-Employment Testing – Speed up hiring by allowing applicants to test the same day from any location.• Post-Incident and Reasonable Suspicion Testing – When response time is critical, InstaCLEAR enables immediate, observed testing—even outside of regular business hours.• Random Testing – Distribute InstaCLEAR kits to employee selected for random tests and let them return to work quickly, rather than wasting time sitting in a clinic waiting room.• Hiring Events and Job Fairs – Distribute InstaCLEAR kits to candidates onsite and keep the hiring process moving without logistical delays.Expanding Access for AllIn addition to serving employers, InstaCLEAR provides meaningful benefits to individuals who face barriers to traditional testing:• Remote Employees no longer need to travel long distances or wait for clinic appointments. They can test from home, a hotel, or job site—saving time and reducing disruption.• Students Without Transportation can complete testing requirements without needing a car or public transportation, making compliance more accessible.• Donors With Limited Availability benefit from flexible scheduling. Whether it's after hours or during a tight window, InstaCLEAR is ready when they are.“InstaCLEAR isn’t just about convenience for employers,” adds Thoelecke. “It’s about removing barriers for individuals. When people can’t get to a clinic because of time, distance, or mobility, this platform ensures they don’t get left behind.”Modern Marijuana DetectionUnlike some testing methods that detect marijuana use days or even weeks after consumption, InstaCLEAR detects only recent use, making it more relevant for workplace safety and reducing the risk of penalizing individuals for off-duty use that occurred weeks ago. This aligns with the growing need for fairer, more targeted marijuana testing as laws and attitudes toward cannabis continue to evolve across the country.Why Employers Choose InstaCLEARInstaCLEAR combines the accuracy and security of lab-based testing with the speed and flexibility of virtual delivery. Key features include:• ✅ Faster Time-to-Hire – Avoid delays and keep top candidates engaged by testing the same day.• ✅ Real-Time Supervision – Every test is observed by a trained professional, ensuring compliance and deterring tampering.• ✅ Remote Testing Capabilities – Ideal for distributed teams, field workers, or mobile employees.• ✅ On-Demand Access – Keep test kits onsite or send them home, or to a conference room with candidates after interviews or job fairs.• ✅ Fully Compliant & Defensible – Built-in identity verification and documentation ensure the test holds up under scrutiny.InOut Labs clients across industries—including construction, transportation*, healthcare, staffing, and manufacturing—are already adopting InstaCLEAR to modernize their drug testing programs.*Not DOT compliant. InOut Labs serves DOT regulated employers too.A Trusted PartnershipInstaCLEAR is powered by Novir, a biotech company focused on innovation in diagnostics and health security. InOut Labs brings decades of drug testing expertise to the partnership, providing employers with the confidence and support they’ve come to trust.Ready to Modernize Your Drug Testing Program?Whether you’re hiring remote employees, onboarding dozens of candidates at once, or responding to an after-hours incident, InstaCLEAR empowers your business to test with confidence—anytime, anywhere.🔗 Learn more about InstaCLEAR and request a demo today:

