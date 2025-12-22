Prime Minister announces next Ambassador of Canada to the United States

CANADA, December 22 - The Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today announced that Mark Wiseman will become the next Ambassador of Canada to the United States, upon presentation of his credentials.

With a career spanning three decades in law, business, and finance, Mr. Wiseman has deep experience with both countries’ economies, financial markets, and institutions. He has a strong track record of unlocking new opportunities for Canadians, including as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, and as a current member of the Prime Minister’s Council on Canada-U.S. Relations.

Once he becomes Ambassador as of February 15, 2026, Mr. Wiseman will be a key contributor to the government’s efforts to advance Canada-U.S. priorities, including secure borders, a strengthened trade and investment relationship, and cooperation between Canada and the United States on global challenges.

The Prime Minister extends his deep gratitude to Kirsten Hillman for her immense contributions as Canada’s Ambassador to the United States. In addition to deepening Canada-U.S. ties, Ambassador Hillman has resolutely defended Canadian values and interests and promoted a stronger future for Canadian workers who depend on stable trade, families who count on a safe and secure border, and businesses who must navigate new global uncertainties.

“Mark Wiseman brings immense experience, extensive contacts, and deep commitment at this crucial time of transformation of our relationship with the United States. As a core member of our negotiating team, he will help advance the interests of Canadian workers, businesses, and institutions, while building opportunities for both Canada and the United States.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

The Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) came into force on July 1, 2020, for a 16-year term. It includes a commitment for all parties to jointly review the agreement starting on the sixth anniversary of its entry into force, on July 1, 2026. This first joint review will provide the opportunity to reaffirm CUSMA’s success, ensure it remains fit for purpose in a changing global landscape, and extend the agreement term for another 16 years, if all parties agree.

CUSMA has allowed more than 85% of Canada-U.S. trade to be tariff-free and moves more than $3.5 billion of goods and services across the Canada-U.S. border every day.

In September, the Government of Canada launched public consultations with Canadian workers and businesses on the review of CUSMA. This marked the second formal public consultation on CUSMA, following an initial round in 2024. The feedback received as part of these consultations is informing Canada’s ongoing preparations for the joint review of the agreement.

