Tuesday, January 6, 2026

CANADA, May 1 - Note: All times local and subject to change

Paris, France

1:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Mark Rutte.

2:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen.

2:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive at the Palais de l’Elysée, where he will be greeted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

2:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the Coalition of the Willing official family photo.

3:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the Coalition of the Willing meeting.

Closed to media

6:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

8:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa, Canada

Closed to media

Ottawa, Canada

10:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa, Canada.

Closed to media