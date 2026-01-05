Tuesday, January 6, 2026
CANADA, May 1 - Note: All times local and subject to change
Paris, France
1:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Mark Rutte.
Note for media:
2:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen.
Note for media:
2:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive at the Palais de l’Elysée, where he will be greeted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.
Note for media:
2:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the Coalition of the Willing official family photo.
Note for media:
3:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the Coalition of the Willing meeting.
Closed to media
6:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.
Note for media:
8:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa, Canada
Closed to media
Ottawa, Canada
10:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa, Canada.
Closed to media
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.