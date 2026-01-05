Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,292 in the last 365 days.

Tuesday, January 6, 2026

CANADA, May 1 - Note: All times local and subject to change

Paris, France

1:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Mark Rutte.

Note for media:

2:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen.

Note for media:

2:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive at the Palais de l’Elysée, where he will be greeted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Note for media:

2:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the Coalition of the Willing official family photo.

Note for media:

3:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the Coalition of the Willing meeting.

Closed to media

6:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

Note for media:

8:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa, Canada

Closed to media

Ottawa, Canada

10:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa, Canada.

Closed to media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.