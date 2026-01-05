Prime Minister Carney speaks with María Corina Machado

CANADA, April 1 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado.

The Prime Minister and Ms. Machado condemned Nicolás Maduro’s brutally oppressive, criminal, and illegitimate regime, which repressed the Venezuelan people and persecuted dissenters. Prime Minister Carney thanked Ms. Machado for her resolute voice on behalf of the Venezuelan people. They underscored the importance of seizing this opportunity for freedom, democracy, peace, and prosperity in Venezuela.

Prime Minister Carney affirmed Canada’s steadfast support for a peaceful, negotiated, and Venezuelan-led transition process that promotes stability and respects the democratic will of the Venezuelan people. He emphasised that such a process must be anchored in the Venezuelan people’s sovereign right to decide and build their own future in a peaceful and democratic society.

Prime Minister Carney agreed to remain in contact with Ms. Machado and international partners.