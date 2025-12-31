WYDOT to hold STIP meetings in January and March in Laramie, Albany, & Carbon Counties

Laramie, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled its annual State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) meetings for this coming year. District 1, which encompasses parts of Laramie, Albany, and Carbon counties, has meetings scheduled in January and March of 2026.

The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction project schedule over the next six years. A dynamic plan, the STIP is updated annually to ensure it addresses both current and future needs. The STIP provides communities with information on where to find grant resources and also highlights WYDOT’s purpose, values, and mission.

District 1’s STIP meeting schedule is as follows;

Laramie County

1:00 p.m. on January 6th: WYDOT will present to the Laramie County Commissioners in their Commission Boardroom, located at 310 W. 19th St. in Cheyenne.

Albany County

6:00 p.m. on January 27th: WYDOT will present during a joint work session between the Laramie City Council and the Albany County Board of Commissioners in the Council Chambers of Laramie City Hall, at 406 Ivinson Ave in Laramie.

Carbon County

6:00 p.m. on March 18th: WYDOT will be presenting to the Carbon County Council of Governments. Location to be determined by CCCOG according to their schedule.

WYDOT invites the public to attend these meetings, where they can share their input to help influence our future projects and priorities. More information about the STIP can be found at https://www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP. Additionally, the public is encouraged to provide comments and feedback using the interactive STIP map, accessible through the link above.

For information on how to attend these meetings or to receive a calendar invite, please contact Jaxon at 745-2142. Public comments regarding current or future construction projects are welcome at each meeting, including suggestions for projects not listed in the STIP. You can also submit your comments via email prior to the meeting.