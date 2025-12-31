WYDOT unveils new Rodeo, Search and Rescue specialty license plates

WYOMING – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is unveiling two new specialty license plates that will be available to the public starting January 1, 2026.

The Rodeo plate and the Search and Rescue specialty plates were created by the Wyoming Legislature during the 2025 session, and both plates aim to raise funds for Wyoming causes. Applications for each plate will be available in January, and both plates can be purchased through a County Treasurer or WYDOT.

The Search and Rescue plate

The Search and Rescue specialty license plate features a winter rescue scenario in the design.

In addition to standard registration and specialty plate fees, the plate will cost $150 the first year and has a $50 annual renewal fee. The additional fees go toward Search and Rescue activities within the state. There is also an option for additional voluntary donations toward the cause.

A select number of plates with low or special numbers will be sold at auction in early 2026. All auction earnings will go toward search and rescue activities in the state. More information will be announced.

At least 1,000 plates must be sold by 2032 for the plate to be a permanent specialty plate offered by WYDOT.

The Rodeo plate

The new Rodeo specialty license plate features an historic photo of Steamboat, the iconic bucking horse that is now a symbol for the state, courtesy of the University of Wyoming. The plates also note rodeo as the official sport of Wyoming.

Beyond standard vehicle registration and specialty plate fees, the plate includes the voluntary opportunity to donate $20 or more to the rodeo programs at the University of Wyoming and Wyoming community colleges.

A select number of plates with low or special numbers will be sold at auction in early 2026. All auction earnings will go toward UW and Wyoming community college rodeo programs. More information will be announced.

At least 500 plates must be sold by 2031 for the Rodeo plate to be a permanent specialty plate offered by WYDOT.