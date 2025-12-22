AVACEN Medical to Further Study Autism Results

AVACEN Medical Autism Study Chart

Muscular Relaxation May Be the Key

This may be the breakthrough that parents of autistic children have been praying for” — Thomas Muehlbauer

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVACEN Medical (AVACEN) announced that it plans to further study the improved prefrontal cortex oxygenation and parasympathetic tone results experienced by those using its medical device. The Company believes these results correspond closely to reports by parents of Autistic children who have benefited from using the company’s medical device.With over 40 million treatments and zero reported adverse events, AVACEN Medical, through its patented, first-to-market, OTC, drug-free FDA-Cleared product, offers a safe an effective solution with a unique approach to providing muscular relaxation.In an AVACEN double-blind, placebo-controlled, study that explored the effects of the AVACEN Treatment Method (ATM) in children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD):• Parents reported improvements in sleep quality and expressive language in children using the active device.• All participants in the active treatment group showed positive trends, with reports of longer, deeper sleep and increased vocabulary and social engagement.• Findings that suggest that the AVACEN device may offer a safe, non-invasive wellness approach to support areas of daily functioning such as rest and communication.In order to produce muscular relaxation, leading to improved parasympathetic tone, the AVACEN Treatment Method warms the body from the inside-out by non-invasively infusing heat into the circulatory system through the palm of the hand. This mechanism of action has long been thought to also mimic the effects of a moderate fever.There is an overwhelming body of evidence showing the dramatic results of moderate fever can have on normalizing autistic children for days or even weeks. By using the AVACEN device daily it is believed that continuous normalization might be possible.According to independent researcher Peter Good in his manuscript titled “Simplifying study of fever's dramatic relief of autistic behavior”, published October 20, 2016 in the European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism: “Cotterill described the phenomenon in 1985: “When autistics have a moderate fever, they invariably display dramatically more normal behavioral patterns, including a greater desire or ability to communicate… .” [1] Brown (1999) reported his personal observations: “[T]he changes that occur in these autistic children are… dramatically more like a metamorphosis in which the autistic child suddenly becomes almost normal. These children experience increased alertness, a decrease in social isolation and self-injurious behavior, an increase in verbal behavior, and an attempt to reach out and communicate with adults.” [2]“This may be the breakthrough that parents of autistic children have been praying for”, stated AVACEN Medical CEO, Thomas Muehlbauer . He added, “perhaps, we also have created a safe moderate fever simulating machine that can now help researchers safely study fever effects on autistic children without the risk of contagion.”The AVACEN device is an entirely new concept in treatment that noninvasively and safely infuses heat into the circulatory system to create muscular relaxation while increasing microcirculation throughout the body. Unlike other medical devices providing local treatment, the AVACEN unique mechanism of action offers systemic benefits.About AVACEN PatentsThe US Patent Office has issued multiple patents to AVACEN. The patents cover innovations embodied in the AVACEN device, which is expected to allow multiple therapeutic uses to alleviate symptoms associated with a circulatory, neurological, lymphatic, or endocrinal dysfunction, or any combination thereof. Patents have also been issued for China, Australia, Japan, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Hong Kong, India and Canada.About AVACEN MedicalAVACEN Medical is dedicated to the innovation and design of safe, easy to use, noninvasive drug-free alternatives for the management of pain associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Reynaud’s, and Lyme Disease. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Contact: Thomas Muehlbauer at (888) 428-2236 x 701 or info@AVACEN.com.[1] Cotterill RMJ. Fever in autistics. Nature 1985;313:426.[2] Brown G. The sometimes son. Humanist 1999;59:46e7. Accessed 2012 at:

