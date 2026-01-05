Discover how wool fibers can bring nature to life at Jan. 16 program in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. – A needle-felting fan? Learn how wool fibers can bring nature to life at a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) beginner-friendly workshop on needle-felting techniques.

“Nature Needle-Felting” will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center near Branson. Participants must be 12 years and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Register by Jan. 14 at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214284

MDC Naturalist Sara Caywood will teach participants how to use an embroidery hoop as a canvas while learning simple needle-felting techniques to create beautiful works of art ready to display. Participants will need to supply their own embroidery hoop and barbed wool-felt needles. MDC will provide fabric and wool.

To find out more about the Jan. 16 workshop or other events at Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0. Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and is located at 483 Hatchery Road on the west end of Lake Taneycomo near Branson.

Staff at MDC Facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.