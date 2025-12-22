InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Natural Filtration and Therapeutic Air Circulation System

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ricardo C. of Miami, FL is the creator of the Air Filter, an air purification system that uses Himalayan salt granules as the primary filtration medium designed to enhance indoor air quality while providing potential therapeutic benefits. The filter can be integrated with standard HVAC or air conditioning systems by dispersing microscopic salt particles throughout living and working spaces, offering continuous natural purification and exposure similar to salt therapy practices.Indoor air pollution contributes significantly to respiratory illnesses such as asthma, COPD, and other chronic lung conditions. Standard filters rely on synthetic media like fiberglass, polyester, or carbon, which primarily capture particulates without providing additional therapeutic benefits. Air Filter addresses these limitations by combining mechanical filtration with natural salt properties to promote cleaner, healthier, and potentially restorative indoor air.The filter consists of a container or box filled with coarse Himalayan salt granules covered by a breathable mesh fabric to allow airflow while retaining the salt. The system is designed to be placed over HVAC or air conditioning vents to transform standard air circulation into a continuous purification process. The filtration occurs across multiple phases:1. Immediate purification: Air passing through the salt captures harmful particles.2. Continuous dispersion: Microscopic salt particles circulate throughout space in the filters, potentially reducing microbial activity.3. Long-term protection: The salt-enriched environment creates conditions less favorable for airborne microorganisms.Key features and benefits include:• Himalayan Salt Filtration: Neutralizes harmful airborne particles naturally, reducing indoor pollutants.• Therapeutic Air Circulation: Continuous exposure to salt microparticles may support respiratory health.• Natural Alternative: Reduces reliance on synthetic filter materials while maintaining filtration efficiency.The Air Filter delivers halotherapy (proven salt therapy benefits) directly to homes and offices. Like Eastern European salt caves used for centuries to treat respiratory conditions, this system disperses Himalayan salt microparticles that create an antibacterial and antiviral environment, naturally eliminating viruses, pathogenic microorganisms, and ectomorphic bacteria. Users enjoy continuous 24/7 halotherapy exposure without expensive spa visits, transforming ordinary HVAC systems into therapeutic air purification environments. The durable plastic and salt construction provides an extended service life, outlasting traditional synthetic filters while delivering ongoing therapeutic benefits and superior cost efficiency.Ricardo filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Air Filter product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Air Filter can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

