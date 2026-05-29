Sessions Announces Hearing with the Commissioners of the Postal Regulatory Commission

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Government Operations Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) today announced a hearing with the Commissioners of the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC). This hearing builds on the Subcommittee’s broader work examining the U.S. Postal Service’s (USPS) ongoing financial challenges and identifying ways to improve service and increase revenue. During the hearing, Members will hear directly from PRC Commissioners about steps being taken to address USPS’s well-documented financial issues and improve service delivery to Americans across the country.

“The Postal Service is tasked with delivering mail to every address in the nation six days a week. Every year, it loses billions of dollars, and without reform, it risks running out of cash—jeopardizing a service many Americans rely on for lifesaving medication and essential bills. The Government Operations Subcommittee has been working on a bipartisan basis with USPS leadership to transform and modernize its operations and ensure the service remains functional well into the future. While some progress has been made to improve USPS operations, the service is clearly falling short of its mission. This hearing is an opportunity to hear directly from Postal Regulatory Commissioners and discuss solutions to improve USPS,” said Subcommittee Chairman Sessions.

WHAT: Subcommittee hearing titled “Hearing with the Commissioners of the Postal Regulatory Commission.”

DATE: Thursday, June 4, 2026

TIME: 10:00 A.M. EDT

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

The Honorable Robert Taub, Commissioner, Postal Regulatory Commission

The Honorable Ann Fisher, Commissioner, Postal Regulatory Commission

The Honorable Thomas Day, Commissioner, Postal Regulatory Commission

The Honorable Ashley Poling, Commissioner, Postal Regulatory Commission

WATCH: The roundtable is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.