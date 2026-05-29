Grothman, Burlison Announce Roundtable to Examine How the Working Families Tax Cuts Act Delivered Historic Economic Relief

WASHINGTON—Today, Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) and Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) announced a roundtable titled “The Working Families Tax Cuts in Practice: Rewarding Work, Not Washington.” Signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4, 2025, the Working Families Tax Cuts Act (WFTCA) delivered historic tax relief for American workers, families, and job creators. During the roundtable, members and experts will examine the real-world impact of the law and discuss how it has strengthened economic opportunity, supported domestic manufacturing, and allowed hardworking Americans to keep more of their money.

“Republicans are fighting to reward workers and taxpayers, not grow Washington’s bloated bureaucracy. The Working Families Tax Cuts Act delivered historic financial relief to American families, strengthened incentives for job creation and manufacturing here at home, and ushered in unprecedented economic growth and opportunity for hardworking taxpayers. This roundtable will highlight how these pro-growth policies included in President Trump’s legislative achievement are making a real difference for workers, small businesses, and communities across the country,” said the Subcommittee Chairmen.

WHAT: Joint Subcommittee roundtable titled “The Working Families Tax Cuts in Practice: Rewarding Work, Not Washington”

DATE: Thursday, June 4, 2026

TIME: 2:00 P.M. EDT

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

PARTICIPANTS:

Garret Watson, Director of Policy Analysis, Tax Foundation

Director of Policy Analysis, Tax Foundation Matthew Dickerson, President, Baseline Policy

President, Baseline Policy Charles Crain, Managing Vice President of Policy, National Association of Manufacturers

Managing Vice President of Policy, National Association of Manufacturers Jack Schron, President and CEO, Jergens Inc.

WATCH: The roundtable is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.