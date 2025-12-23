REVEL Enters The Nation’s Capital

Derek Hooper, leader of REVEL's Ottawa location Derek Hooper during his REVEL Style photoshoot, welcoming him to the REVEL brand. Derek Hooper and Jeff Hooper pictured alongside John Dowbiggin, REVEL’s Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. Celebrating REVEL’s arrival in Ottawa.

REVEL Realty opens Ottawa office under local leader Derek Hooper, blending innovation with community roots

Derek brings strong leadership, deep local roots, and a forward-thinking mindset that will strengthen REVEL’s presence in Ottawa.” — Ryan Serravalle, Founder, REVEL Realty

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVEL Realty, an independent real estate brokerage with headquarters based in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is excited to announce that the REVEL brand has found a home in our nation’s capital. REVEL Ottawa will be led by industry trailblazer, and industrious Broker, Derek Hooper, founder of FirstList, a pre-market listing platform that connects agents and buyers to off-market opportunities across Canada, an enterprise that genuinely reflects Derek’s passion for innovation in real estate. A lifelong Ottawan who grew up in the Glebe, Derek brings both local insight and a strong community network to every client relationship. REVEL is over the moon elated to welcome Derek into the REVEL family, and values Derek’s leadership acumen, best represented in his co-founding of the Elgin Street Classic hockey tournament in support of Hockey 4 Youth, a Canadian non-profit organization that helps newcomer and refugee youth integrate into their communities through hockey and mentorship.

“Whenever there is an opportunity to invite a true professional and community leader like Derek Hooper into our company, we make great efforts to make a connection,” explains Ryan Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty Inc. Brokerage. “Derek is a quality individual with creative ambitions that will serve REVEL’s presence well in Ottawa and surrounding areas.”

Building upon recent northern expansion conquests in Manitoulin, North Bay, Timmins, Parry Sound, and Sault Ste. Marie, not to mention eastern areas like Kingston, it was only inevitable before REVEL reached the core city of our Canadian pride. Derek will form and nurture a unique leadership team with the intent of growing REVEL’s market share in a thriving, and developing region of Ontario with ties to REVEL’s marquee presence in Kingston and surrounding communities.

“I joined REVEL because I was drawn to the people, the culture, and the brand,” explains Derek. “REVEL is a network of productive, high-caliber agents across Ontario who share a vision of delivering exceptional service with integrity, and having fun while doing it. REVEL represents the kind of energy, collaboration, and professionalism I wanted to be part of. ”

Such an expansion move marks yet another major milestone to commemorate REVEL’S 10th anniversary in business last year, while setting the stage for further expansion pursuits that are currently in the process of reaching fruition. REVEL Ottawa is a significant move for the company, and one that is sure to inspire a greater presence in Northeastern Ontario.

“We are honoured and grateful to welcome Derek and his team into this important leadership role for REVEL in Ottawa,” adds Nicki Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty Inc. Brokerage. “Derek is a creative and innovative leader who will motivate and create market share for his colleagues and team members, inspiring an energetic vision for success and prosperity for those who join REVEL in Ottawa. We are fortunate to have him as part of the REVEL family.”

REVEL regards its leaders, and branch managers, as integral pieces in the bloodline of REVEL’s successful vision to REVELutionize real estate. Having expanded to over 37 locations in Ontario, REVEL sincerely values the network of communities who have responded to REVEL’s homegrown, grassroots movement for real estate in earnest. In this capacity, REVEL is confident that its focus on education, coaching, training, mentorship, and creative marketing, not to mention its top ten branding influence in the province of Ontario, will continue to create opportunities for agents, affiliations, and client networks throughout the province and beyond.

"Ottawa is an incredible city with a tight-knit, highly collaborative real estate community,” offers Derek, with pride. “I see REVEL bringing fresh energy and innovation to that landscape, connecting agents through a culture that values professionalism, creativity, and fun. My goal is to help REVEL become an active contributor to the community by building strong local relationships, supporting charitable initiatives, and elevating the client experience through technology, teamwork, and service excellence.”

From its inaugural launch in 2014, founders of REVEL, Ryan and Nicki Serravalle, have built an alluring brand, which has inspired a demographic of real estate professionals to conduct business in a REVELutionary manner. Attracting some of the highest selling teams in the nation, while developing a contingent of industry leading agents through its innovative REVEL Ed and REVEL Mentorship programs, REVEL has established itself as a credible and promising option for reputable real estate agents, brokers, and prominent teams, who are seeking to take the next step in their career paths - leadership, ownership of, or partnership with, a REVEL office.

