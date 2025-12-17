REVEL Expands in Peel & Mississauga with Fresh Approach Co-Founders Jeff Ham and Christy D’Oliveira

The diverse personalities of The Fresh Approach Team, captured in "REVEL Style" portraits Jeff Ham and Christy D'Oliveira pictured with REVEL's John Dowbiggin, during their annual holiday party Welcoming Jeff Ham and Christy D’Oliveira as they lead REVEL’s growth in Peel Region and Mississauga Fresh Approach Team members Jinder Atwal, Carolina Tugwood, Faith Akinola, Ken Chan, and Ian D'Souza on photoshoot day.

Top-performing Fresh Approach Team join REVEL to grow brand presence and elevate client service in Peel Region and Mississauga.

Jeff and Christy bring unmatched expertise and leadership to REVEL, strengthening our presence in Peel and Mississauga” — Ryan Serravalle, Founder, REVEL Realty

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Peel Region, ON - REVEL Realty Inc., an independent real estate brokerage with headquarters based in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is excited to announce that Jeff Ham and Christy D’Oliveira, co-founders of the nationally reputable and high performing Fresh Approach Real Estate Team, will lead REVEL’s brand presence in Mississauga, Peel Region and surrounding areas. REVEL is ecstatic about this commitment to growth in one of Ontario’s premiere real estate marketplaces, and inspired to have found likeminded, team first leaders who have proven time and time again that integrity, hard work and consistent attention to servicing clients are key ingredients to REVELutionizing real estate.

“Adding leaders like Jeff and Christy, and their talented Fresh Approach Real Estate Team to the REVEL family is a significant growth spurt for REVEL, and our 37+ offices throughout Ontario,” explains Ryan Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty Inc. Brokerage. “Jeff and Christy are consummate professionals, and quality people, and we have admired their work in this industry for years now. This is a major movement for REVEL.”

Licensed since 2005, Christy D’Oliveira is a respected real estate professional recognized for her strategic approach, expert market knowledge, and commitment to client success. She specializes in residential resale across the GTA, with extensive experience in luxury, rural, and investment properties, as well as lender and developer representation. A strong mentor and leader, Christy is dedicated to raising industry standards and empowering agents to achieve exceptional results.

A top 1% agent in Canada, Jeff Ham is a past REP Magazine Top 35 Under 35 honoree. With a Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and real estate investment experience from a young age, he offers clients strong market insight and strategic guidance. Jeff’s business thrives on referrals, reflecting the trust and relationships he has built throughout the GTA, where he continues to lead with professionalism and excellence.

“REVEL brings a forward-thinking, people-first approach that matches how we’ve always run The Fresh Approach Team,” explains Jeff. “Their infrastructure enhances our ability to grow strategically while preserving the boutique-quality service our clients value. Partnering with REVEL positions us to scale our team of exceptional agents, elevate our administrative capabilities, and sharpen our competitive edge in the GTA and surrounding markets. Our focus moving forward is simple: empower our team, deliver unmatched client results, and continue raising the standard for what modern real estate service should look like.”

“We chose to partner with REVEL because their culture, innovation, and leadership style align perfectly with our own,” adds Christy. “REVEL empowers top-producing teams with cutting-edge tools, marketing, and support systems, allowing our agents and administrative staff to operate at an even higher level. Our vision moving forward is to strengthen our presence across the regions we serve, expand our influence, and continue offering clients a real estate experience rooted in expertise, care, and industry-leading service.”

Building upon recent northern expansion conquests in Manitoulin, North Bay, Timmins, Parry Sound, and Sault Ste. Marie, not to mention eastern areas like Kingston; it was only inevitable before REVEL strengthened its GTA presence among offices in Etobicoke, Toronto West and Durham. Such an expansion into Mississauga and The Peel Region marks yet another major milestone in the second decade of REVEL’s existence.

“We are honoured and grateful to welcome Jeff and Christy, and The Fresh Approach Team into this important leadership opportunity,” adds Nicki Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty Inc. Brokerage. “Jeff and Christy reflect what is absolutely admirable in this business, integrity, teamwork, creativity, and a growth first mindset. They have positioned themselves as a powerhouse real estate team, and are more than ready to take the next step.”

REVEL’s leaders and branch managers are at the heart of the company’s bold mission to REVELutionize real estate. With more than 37 locations across Ontario, REVEL has built a movement rooted in community, innovation, and a homegrown, grassroots approach to service. Through a relentless focus on education, coaching, mentorship, and cutting-edge marketing, under the creative umbrella of one of Ontario’s top ten real estate brands, REVEL is creating unparalleled opportunities for agents, affiliates, and clients alike, setting a new standard for excellence and growth across the province and beyond.

