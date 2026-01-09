Current Luxury introduces the new Alma™ 100 Workstation Chair

Alma 100 Swivel Base Workstation Chair

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Current Luxury announces the launch of its dynamic reclining workstation chair, engineered to transform the modern work experience through adaptive ergonomics, precision movement, and elevated comfort. Designed for professionals who demand performance, versatility, and quality craftsmanship. This new chair introduces a category-defining approach to seated work.Blending advanced motion technology with refined craftsmanship, the new Alma ™ 100 workstation chair allows users to transition seamlessly between upright task posture and fully supported recline.When the founder and chief designer, Willis Mullet, decided to design a workstation chair using our dynamic recline technology, "we purchased reclining chairs available on the market. We found most chairs used levers to lock the chair in a non-reclined position for working purposes. We also discovered reclining chairs where the front of the seat would rise when reclined and lift the occupant’s feet off the floor".They found the recline mimicked a rocking chair and believe that it is important to reposition the occupant’s spine for true relaxation. Their group also found reclining chairs where the back moved downward slower than the occupant’s back, resulting in “shirt pulling.” With Alma™ 100, the seat remains stationary while reclining, and the reclining motion mimics the occupant's back movement.The back height on the Alma™ 100 comes in three different sizes, along with an optional headrest that is height adjustable while seated. Also, there is an optional adjustable footrest which can be adjusted while seated.As for the visuals, the Alma™ 100 workstation chair has no unsightly levers, knobs, or buttons to engage and disengage.The back tension is adjustable to address variations in size and weight of the occupant. This concealed adjustment is easily made while the occupant is seated in the chair.The Alma™ 100 workstation chair is ideal for executives, creative professionals, remote workers, designers, and anyone seeking an innovative seating solution. We offer multiple fabrics and colorways, as well as four wood species to choose from. This creates a warmer, more luxurious option often more desirable for working from home.Current Luxury is a leader in innovative seating solutions, dedicated to elevating the experience of modern work through purposeful design, quality, manufacturing, and ergonomic excellence. All products are proudly designed and manufactured in the United States with a commitment to craftsmanship and long-term durability.The Alma™ 100 workstation chair will be available through select furniture showrooms and design partners.For more information, visit www.currentluxury.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.