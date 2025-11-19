Current Luxury introduces “Alma™”—a new standard in fine dining & multi-use seating

The first dynamic reclining dining chair designed and manufactured in the U.S. redefines comfort and versatility for modern interiors

With Alma™, we wanted to challenge convention and style,” said Willis Mullet (Founder/Chief Designer). “We set out to create a chair that’s as beautiful as it is responsive.” — Willis Mullet

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Current Luxury , a U.S.-based manufacturer known for its meticulous craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetic designs specializing in innovation, proudly unveils Alma ™, a dining chair that seamlessly blends elegance, innovation, and utility.Designed and manufactured in the United States, Alma™ embodies a harmony of form and function. Its refined silhouette complements both residential and commercial applications—from sophisticated dining rooms to upscale hospitality environments—while its adaptive recline responds intuitively to the user’s posture, offering a fluid balance between relaxation and support.“With Alma™, we wanted to challenge convention and style,” said Willis Mullet (Founder/Chief Designer). “We set out to create a chair that’s as beautiful as it is responsive.”The Alma™ chair began with the desire to achieve a more comfortable position while dining; particularly after dining, we started the project by purchasing all of the reclining chairs available on the market.What we found were chairs that reclined; however, the seat moved forward as the back reclined, resulting in no lumbar support.We wanted to create a dining chair where the seat remains stationary as the back reclines and exactly follows the movement of the occupant’s back. Also, the back needed to have adjustable tension to address occupants of different sizes.We wanted an adjustment device that was concealed and accessible while seated.We also wanted a chair where the back reclined and held the occupant in an infinite number of positions from 8° to 30° while maintaining good lumbar support.Another feature that we wanted was a chair back that quietly returns to an upright position should the occupant suddenly sit up.After more than five years of development, we finally managed to achieve our goals.Crafted from premium materials and handcrafted with precise detail, Alma™ represents Current Luxury’s ongoing commitment to American-made design excellence and innovation.Alma™ will be available through select furniture showrooms and design partners beginning November 19th, 2025.For more information, visit www.currentluxury.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.