West Coast Informatics Empowers Digital Transformation in Latin America

West Coast Informatics (WCI) expands to Latin America with TermHub and AutoMapAI, enabling modern interoperability and CIE-10/CIE-9-MC compliance.

WCI pairs localized, clinician friendly tools with global standards to drive digital transformation. We enable true interoperability, ensuring healthcare data is meaningful, safe and innovation ready.” — Dr. Marcos Mireles, Medical Advisor at West Coast Informatics.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Coast Informatics (WCI) today announced the availability of its clinical terminology and semantic interoperability capabilities across Latin America, including TermHub™, its terminology management and mapping platform, and AutoMapAI™, its semantic mapping and normalization solution. This expansion is designed to support private hospitals, national and regional health programs, and health IT vendors as they modernize healthcare data systems and advance toward standards-aligned interoperability. By establishing a unified semantic foundation, these solutions ensure higher data accuracy and operational efficiencies, leading to fewer costly clinical mistakes, expanded market reach for vendors, and ultimately, improved patient care across the region.

Across Latin America, healthcare organizations and government institutions are actively working to improve data exchange, reporting, and population health analytics. Many of these initiatives start with legacy or heterogeneous data environments that were not designed for interoperability, creating challenges that extend beyond technology alone and require practical guidance grounded in real-world experience.

West Coast Informatics brings decades of experience helping organizations navigate these early stages. TermHub™ provides centralized access to clinical terminologies, value sets, and concept maps, while AutoMapAI™ supports large-scale semantic mapping and normalization across disparate data sources. Together, the platforms help organizations understand their data, identify inconsistencies, and establish a foundational semantic layer that supports interoperability, analytics, and regulatory reporting.

To support regional adoption, West Coast Informatics has expanded its internal clinical and market expertise with a dedicated team based in Mexico. Our local team supports closer alignment with regional workflows, terminology usage, and implementation expectations across Latin America, and reinforces WCI’s focus on collaboration and long-term partnership.

The solutions support terminology workflows commonly used across the region, including local extensions such as CIE-9-MC for procedures and CIE-10 for diagnoses. TermHub™ and AutoMapAI™ also provide Spanish-language terminology browsing, translation, and tooling with Spanish labels and interfaces, enabling teams to work directly with terminology content in their preferred language while maintaining alignment with international standards.

West Coast Informatics supports cloud-based deployment for rapid access, as well as controlled deployment models for organizations with stricter data residency or regulatory requirements. This flexibility allows governments and enterprises to move forward at a pace that fits their needs, without the burden of building and maintaining complex terminology infrastructure internally.

Additional information, including supported standards and organizational use cases, is available on TermHub’s Spanish-language site. West Coast Informatics plans to continue expanding Spanish-language resources and regional engagement throughout 2026 as adoption grows.



About West Coast Informatics (WCI)

West Coast Informatics is a premier provider of clinical terminology management and semantic interoperability solutions designed to bridge the gap between complex health data and actionable insights. Founded by global experts in medical informatics and standards development, WCI provides the software and expertise necessary for organizations to manage, map, and deploy international standards such as SNOMED CT, LOINC, ICD-10, RxNorm, and FHIR.

Through its flagship platforms, TermHub™ and AutoMapAI™, WCI empowers government agencies, healthcare providers, and health IT vendors to achieve data consistency, satisfy regulatory requirements, and improve population health outcomes. Headquartered in the United States and serving a global clientele, West Coast Informatics is dedicated to making healthcare data more meaningful and interoperable worldwide.

