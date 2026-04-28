Oklahoma City University Confirmed as Satellite Village for LA28 Olympic Games

Oklahoma City University has been selected to serve as the Satellite Village for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games as Olympic Softball and Canoe Slalom competitions come to Oklahoma in 2028, university officials announced today.

More than 170 Canoe Slalom and Softball athletes, as well as dozens of officials from participating countries, will call the OCU campus home while athletes compete in the summer of 2028.

“We are honored to be able to support the LA28 Games and Team OKC as we serve as a Satellite Village,” OCU President Kenneth Evans said. “This is a historic moment for our city and campus and we look forward to welcoming the athletes.”

The City of Oklahoma City is supporting the delivery of the LA28 Games by staging the entirety of the Canoe Slalom competition and Softball Tournament, with events taking place at the OKC Whitewater Center and OKC Softball Park in the OKC Zone, respectively. The OCU campus is a short drive from each of the competition venues, and the university has strong connections to each sport.

The OCU Devon Boathouse was one of the first facilities constructed in Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District and is home to the Oklahoma City National High Performance Center. The Stars softball team is an 11-time national champion and one of the preeminent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) programs in the country.

Meanwhile, the university has been a pillar of the Oklahoma City community for more than 120 years, with a strong history of supporting the city and developing leaders in athletics, civics, and performing arts.

OCU will be one of several Satellite Villages for the LA28 Games and the only site housing athletes in Oklahoma. Satellite Villages provide secure housing, services, and working spaces to support the needs of athletes and team officials; the precedent of utilizing such accommodations has been set by previous editions of the Games, most recently by Paris 2024 and Milano Cortina 2026, each of which deployed several Satellite Villages.

Team OKC President Michael Byrnes said the expectation is that Satellite Villages will deliver services consistent in quality with the Olympic Village in Los Angeles, scaled appropriately to the sport, participants, and operational requirements.

“We look forward to creating the best Olympic Games experience possible for the athletes, right here in Oklahoma City,” Byrnes said.

“Oklahoma City University will provide athletes an incredible Olympic Games experience, offering top-tier facilities and accommodations,” said Shana Ferguson, LA28 Chief of Sport and Games Delivery. “We’re excited to continue working closely with Team OKC and the OCU team to ensure every athlete’s experience is truly unforgettable as they pursue their Olympic dreams.”

The Canoe Slalom competition will take place July 14-22, 2028, while the Softball Tournament will be held July 23-29, 2028. Athletes and national officials from participating nations are expected to arrive in Oklahoma City in advance of their competition dates for training and preparation.

The LA28 Games are set to begin with the Opening Ceremony on July 14, 2028, and conclude on July 30, 2028.

Evans said Oklahoma City University officials look forward to working closely with Team OKC and LA28 officials in the coming months.

“The OCU community is thrilled not only to be a part of the Olympic Movement, but also to see our city showcased on the world stage in such an exciting way,” he said.

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About Oklahoma City University

Founded in 1904, Oklahoma City University is a private, nonprofit liberal arts and sciences university that prides itself on graduating transformational leaders across a variety of disciplines. OCU is located in the heart of Oklahoma City, nestled between the city’s Uptown 23rd and Asian districts. At OCU, students from across the globe follow their passions and excel in sciences, religion, business, nursing and health care, fine arts, law and the performing arts. More information is available at okcu.edu.

About Team OKC

Team OKC is the organization responsible for planning and delivering Olympic and Paralympic competitions in Oklahoma City for the LA28 Games. In partnership with local, state, and national stakeholders, Team OKC will host Canoe Slalom and Softball events, showcasing the city’s world-class venues and operational excellence while advancing meaningful community and economic impact.