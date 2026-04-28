Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation Launches Stephens County Career Portal with Support from Oklahoma Department of Commerce 



New free job-matching resource connects Stephens County residents with local employers

The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation (DAEDF) is proud to announce the launch of the Stephens County Career Portal, a free online resource designed to connect job seekers with employment opportunities right here in Stephens County. The portal is now live at ok-duncan.com/workforce/jobs-board/.

Unlike national job boards where listings from across the country can bury local opportunities, and where fake or outdated postings are commonplace, the Stephens County Career Portal features real, verified jobs located right here in Stephens County. Job seekers can browse with confidence, knowing that every listing represents a real opportunity with a local employer.

The Career Portal allows individuals to explore careers in the Duncan area, applying directly with local employers who are actively hiring. From skilled trades and manufacturing to engineering and beyond, the portal reflects the depth and variety of career opportunities available in the county.

“Stephens County has always had a strong workforce culture, and this portal is about making it easier for people to find what’s right here in their own backyard,” said Henry Lehr, DAEDF Business & Industry Specialist. “Whether you’re just starting your career, re-entering the workforce, or ready for your next opportunity, the Stephens County Career Portal is a simple, no-cost way to get connected with local employers.”

Local employers are also encouraged to use the portal. If a business already posts job openings on its own website or career page, those listings should automatically pull through to the portal. Employers with open positions not appearing in the portal are encouraged to contact DAEDF so the team can ensure their opportunities are visible to local job seekers.

The project was made possible in part through the Oklahoma Community Marketing Partnership Program, administered by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. The program provides matching funds to support marketing efforts that strengthen economic development assets statewide. DAEDF applied for and received funding through the program to support the development and launch of the portal.

“We are grateful to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for their investment in this project and in communities like ours,” DAEDF President and CEO Lyle Roggow said. “Their support through the Community Marketing Partnership Program allowed us to build a tool that directly serves Stephens County residents and the employers who want to hire them.”

Explore the Stephens County Career Portal at ok-duncan.com/workforce/jobs-board.