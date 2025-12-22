Certified Incubator Success Stories: The Forge | STIR, LLC

Founder of STIR, LLC Michelle Singer left behind the comfort and structure of corporate life to start her own business, focused on helping small businesses and nonprofits in Tulsa strengthen their marketing and online presence. Her focus is about helping organizations share their stories and connect with the people who believe in them.

Michelle’s business not only serves clients but also helps others grow by mentoring young startups, providing them with hands-on experience and the opportunity to develop their skills while working on real-world projects.