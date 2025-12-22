Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,044 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,626 in the last 365 days.

Certified Incubator Success Stories: The Forge | STIR, LLC

Founder of STIR, LLC Michelle Singer left behind the comfort and structure of corporate life to start her own business, focused on helping small businesses and nonprofits in Tulsa strengthen their marketing and online presence. Her focus is about helping organizations share their stories and connect with the people who believe in them.

Michelle’s business not only serves clients but also helps others grow by mentoring young startups, providing them with hands-on experience and the opportunity to develop their skills while working on real-world projects.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Certified Incubator Success Stories: The Forge | STIR, LLC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.