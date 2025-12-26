Ink Different Tattoos Launches Tattoo Apprenticeship Program in Knoxville with Bone + Lily Studio

Become A Tattoo Artist Ink Different Tattoos Bone + Lily

In Partnership with Artist and Mentor Caitie Brianna, Ink Different Brings Inclusive Tattoo Education to East Tennessee

Caitie Brianna and Bone + Lily represent everything we want a tattoo apprentice to experience. A studio where artists are nurtured, led, and encouraged to grow.” — Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce the launch of its newest tattoo apprenticeship location in Knoxville , Tennessee, in partnership with the community-loved Bone + Lily tattoo studio, led by renowned artist and studio owner Caitie Brianna. This collaboration brings Ink Different’s structured, real-world tattoo education program to the thriving East Tennessee creative scene, offering aspiring artists a clear, supported path to becoming professional Tattoo Artists.“Caitie Brianna and Bone + Lily represent everything we want a tattoo apprentice to experience. A studio where artists are nurtured, led, and encouraged to grow,” says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different. “Caitie Brianna has built a truly intentional space that fosters not just art, but belonging.”By combining Ink Different’s structured apprenticeship model with Bone + Lily's thoughtful, artist-first culture, this program offers apprentices a rare opportunity to learn in a space that values both technical excellence and personal development. It’s a foundation built for long-term success in the tattoo industry.A New Apprenticeship Experience for East TennesseeThe Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship Program is a structured, step-by-step journey from beginner to licensed Tattoo Artist, offered inside working studios like Bone + Lily. Apprentices train alongside professionals, receive personalized mentorship, and gain practical studio experience in an environment that respects both their artistic journey and their individuality. The program includes a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion.This program isn’t just about learning how to tattoo; it’s about learning how to build a career with confidence, clarity, and a supportive foundation.Now Enrolling in KnoxvilleEnrollment is now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Bone + Lily in Knoxville. Whether you’re exploring a creative calling or ready for a career change, this program is designed to meet you where you are and help you grow, with guidance from a mentor who understands how transformative this craft can be.Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.comAbout Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is transforming tattoo education with real apprenticeships in real studios, guided by experienced professionals across the U.S. With a commitment to excellence and equal opportunity, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with hands-on training, personalized mentorship, and long-term career support. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company is helping artists from all walks of life build sustainable, professional careers in the tattoo industry.

