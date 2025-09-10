Ink Different Tattoos Launches Tattoo Apprenticeship Program in Cincinnati with Black Fern Tattoo Collective

Ink Different Tattoos Become A Tattoo Artist Black Fern Tattoo Collective

Led by Owner and Mentor Austin Fields, A New Partnership Expands Career-Building Tattoo Education to Aspiring Tattoo Artists in Cincy

Black Fern Tattoo Collective is exactly the kind of studio we love partnering with: professional, creative, and truly invested in the future of tattooing.” — Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce the launch of its newest tattoo apprenticeship program in Cincinnati , in collaboration with Black Fern Tattoo Collective and studio owner Austin Fields. This expansion brings Ink Different’s nationally recognized, hands-on apprenticeship model to Ohio, offering aspiring Tattoo Artists in Cincinnati and surrounding areas a real pathway to a professional tattoo career.“Black Fern Tattoo Collective is exactly the kind of studio we love partnering with: professional, creative, and truly invested in the future of tattooing,” shares Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different. “Austin Fields brings a powerful combination of skill, humility, and mentorship to everything he does, and we’re honored to work alongside him in Cincinnati.”By joining forces with Black Fern Tattoo Collective, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists in Cincinnati access to the structured, supportive, and career-focused education that has helped countless artists nationwide launch their careers.A New Chapter for Tattoo Education in CincinnatiThe Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship Program in Cincinnati offers a step-by-step journey from beginner to licensed Tattoo Artist, complete with real studio experience, one-on-one mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion.The program is designed to break down traditional barriers to entry in the tattoo world by offering structure, support, and community to those willing to put in the work. Apprentices learn both the artistic and business sides of tattooing, setting them up for long-term success.Now Enrolling in CincinnatiEnrollment is now open for anyone in the Cincinnati area who wants to become a Tattoo Artist and is ready to take the next step in their tattoo journey. Whether you're a complete beginner or transitioning from another career, this program is built to support your growth every step of the way.Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.comAbout Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is transforming the tattoo industry by making education accessible, inclusive, and grounded in mentorship. Through hands-on apprenticeships in working studios, led by experienced professionals nationwide, aspiring Tattoo Artists receive the guidance, structure, and long-term support they need to thrive. With a commitment to equal opportunity and high industry standards, Ink Different’s Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs are helping artists build meaningful, lasting careers in tattooing.

