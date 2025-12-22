DEQ offers Underground Storage Tank online applications

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has launched an online application form for Underground Storage Tank (UST) permits for newly constructed facilities (UST-6 permit). UST operators can access the feature through the AccessDEQ Portal, the department’s digital hub for permit applications.

The Division of Waste Management’s (DWM) UST Program assists in issuing permits to operate and inspect UST systems and facilities to ensure compliance with statutes, rules and policies protecting the health of North Carolinians. Applicants can easily track the status of their submissions, make payments and receive real-time notifications. Many documents are seamlessly integrated with DEQ documentation and are publicly accessible through the department’s online records database, Laserfiche.

DEQ expects that online permit filings for existing facilities to be available in 2026.

“Providing storage tank operators the ability to digitally file application permits will speed up the process and improve DEQ’s ability to protect the environment and North Carolinians’ health and safety,” DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson said. “This latest feature is just part of the department’s focused efforts to make it easier for businesses to file the proper paperwork and pay fees while providing the public with better transparency.”

Underground storage tanks store fuel such as gasoline, or diesel at facilities such as gas stations. Underground tanks provide better protection against spills and fires. DEQ requires UST owners to renew their permits annually, verifying the tanks are safe.

To obtain a permit, owners must complete paperwork, pay fees and prove their tanks comply with safety rules. If they do not have an up-to-date permit, they are not allowed to load fuel in a tank. Permitting ensures USTs do not pose a risk to groundwater, soil or nearby communities.

“By moving these permit applications online, we’re making it easier and more convenient for facility owners to do business with the state,” DWM Director Michael Scott said. “This update helps ensure underground storage tanks are installed and operated safely, reducing the risk of fuel leaks and protecting North Carolina’s communities and environment."