State review period extended to mid-January 2026 for Wilmington Harbor 403 Dredging Project

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) has been granted additional time by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to complete its review of a federal request to deepen and widen the Wilmington Harbor, extending the decision deadline from Jan. 5, 2026, to Jan. 19, 2026.

According to the Corps’ Draft Environmental Impact Statement, the project would deepen and widen portions of the Wilmington Harbor navigation channel to improve efficiency and accommodate larger vessels.

On Nov. 17, DCM hosted a public hearing in Wilmington where more than 20 residents offered comments and about 50 people attended. The public comment period closed Dec. 20.

DCM is reviewing USACE Wilmington District’s federal consistency request for the Wilmington Harbor 403 Navigation Project, pursuant to the Coastal Zone Management Act (CZMA). A federal consistency determination is DCM’s finding that a proposed project meets the enforceable policies of the North Carolina Coastal Management Program (CMP) to the maximum extent practicable. DCM will decide whether to concur, concur with conditions, or object to the Corps’ determination for the proposed project in Brunswick and New Hanover counties.

Conditional concurrence - DCM agrees that the activity is consistent, provided specific conditions are met. These conditions typically require changes to the project, mitigation measures or adherence to additional requirements to ensure consistency with the state's enforceable coastal policies. The project may proceed only if the conditions are implemented.

Objection - DCM determines that the proposed activity is not consistent with the enforceable policies of the state's CMP. An objection generally prevents the federal permit or approval from being issued unless DCM and the project proponent negotiate a resolution that would allow the project to go forward. The project proponent may be entitled to certain mediation/appeal privileges with the Office for Coastal Management.

Information about the consistency determination may be viewed online. Notice of DCM’s decision may be requested by emailing federalconsistencycomments@deq.nc.gov. Please put “Federal Consistency: USACE Wilmington Harbor 403 Navigation Project Decision” in the subject line.