DPS Highlights Holiday Safety Tips

AUSTIN – As Texans prepare for the holidays, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds everyone to remain observant, report suspicious activity and take steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable season.

Paying attention to a few key safety measures can make a big difference in protecting our communities and safeguarding the most vulnerable among us. Every Texan has a role in keeping our state safe.

Holiday Travel and Safety Tips:

DPS offers the following overall safety tips:

Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2025, there have been more than 12,375 Move Over, Slow Down violations .

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Drive defensively , as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only . Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

Don’t cut in front of large trucks and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.

Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas

Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from buildings and flammable materials.

Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby in case of an emergency.

Never allow young children to handle fireworks ; supervise older children closely.

Light one firework at a time and never relight a “dud” firework.

Dispose of used fireworks by soaking them in water before discarding them.

Be Alert for Signs of Human Trafficking:

Human trafficking can happen in any community and vigilance from the public plays a critical role in saving lives. DPS urges Texans to stay alert to potential indicators of trafficking, including:

A person appears to be under control of another person either physically (someone else controls the person’s possessions i.e., ID, money, phone) or psychologically (little to no eye contact, unable to speak for themselves or unable to make simple decisions without approval).

A person has little to no awareness of their surroundings, including where they are or where they are headed.

A person has an untreated illness or infection, visible injuries, or appears malnourished or sleep deprived .

A person’s clothing is inappropriate for the weather or environment or is dressed in a manner that does not appear age-appropriate or makes them appear older.

A person is being transported to and from work by their employer .

A person lives where they work or works excessively long or unusual hours .

A person’s workplace has security measures that are unusual or excessive for the type of business (i.e., boarded or opaque windows, excessive security cameras).

If you see signs of human trafficking, call 911 immediately to report it and be ready to give as many details as possible. You can also make a report on iWatchTexas or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BeFree” to 233733.

Report Suspicious Activity Through iWatchTexas

iWatchTexas is a critical tool that allows Texans to report suspicious activity that may relate to criminal, terrorist or other safety-related threats. Many crimes and acts of violence are preceded by warning signs that often go unreported. By using iWatchTexas, citizens can help law enforcement detect and disrupt potential threats before they occur. Here are examples of behaviors and activities you should report:

Strangers asking questions about building security features and procedures.

A social media post about a possible attack or a desire to commit an act of violence.

A social media account encouraging and posting about acts of vandalism, sabotage, or arson.

People requesting sensitive information, such as blueprints, security plans or VIP travel schedules, without a need to know.

Purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials.

Taking photographs or videos of security features, such as cameras or checkpoints.

Attempted or actual cyber-attacks.

A prolonged or unusual interest in places of worship or mass gathering locations during holiday festivities.

Trespassing/unauthorized personnel in restricted areas.

Leaving bags/boxes unattended in public spaces.

Packages received by mail to public/government office buildings that do not appear to have proper “From” identification.

Unexpected packages received by unknown senders.

These can be reported via the mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251. A report usually takes less than five minutes, and once submitted, each report is reviewed by law enforcement analysts. All reports are confidential (providing contact information, which is optional, will allow for follow-up questions).

The iWatchTexas app is free and available for iPhone and Android. It is also available in Spanish. Texans are urged to download the app immediately. Note: The iWatchTexas program is not designed to report emergencies. If a situation requires an emergency response, call 911. All iWatchTexas reports indicating possible foreign influence will automatically be routed to DPS for further vetting.

Safety for Kids

As part of DPS’ 90th anniversary celebration, earlier this year DPS launched its Keeping Texas Safe coloring and activity book featuring K-9 Disco. Disco has helped thousands of kids and guardians learn ways to stay safe.

This holiday season, DPS is releasing a special holiday-themed coloring sheet with K-9 Disco, featuring some additional safety reminders. You can download the sheet – and check out the others – on the DPS website here.

###(HQ 2025-133)