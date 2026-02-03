Texas’ Most Wanted Program Captures 65 Fugitives in 2025

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces a successful year for Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Program – with DPS and partner agencies arresting 65 of Texas’ Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants in 2025.

“Texas is a law-and-order state, and the Texas Department of Public Safety is committed to working with our law enforcement partners and the public to keep it that way,” said Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Chief Floyd Goodwin. “That commitment is what helped Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Program bring dozens of the state’s top criminals back into custody last year – and DPS looks forward to partnering with the public and law enforcement at the local, state, federal and international level to keep that momentum going in 2026.”

In addition to the 65 captures, a total of $41,000 in reward money was paid to 11 anonymous tipsters for information that led to the arrests. The 65 criminals captured in 2025 included 28 convicted sex offenders and 13 criminal illegal immigrants. 62 arrests occurred in Texas, one in Louisiana, one in Oklahoma and another in Mexico.

The 13 criminal illegal immigrants captured had nationalities from six different countries, including five from Mexico, three from Honduras, two from El Salvador, one from Iraq, one from Cuba and one from Cameroon.

For more information on the fugitives captured in 2025 as part of the Texas 10 Most Wanted program, visit the captured fugitive archive.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Crime Stoppers offers rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants lists who pose the most significant threat to public safety in the state. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

