CMTA Invests $100,000 in EverTree Bio to Support Cutting-Edge Therapeutic Research for CMT1A

CMTA announces a $100,000 investment in EverTree Bio following early CMT1A testing through the CMTA Preclinical Toolbox, supporting continued research progress.

EverTree’s approach aligns with our mission to advance strong, patient-focused science that may be ignored. Our goal is to ensure programs like this are not stalled by early-stage funding gaps.” — Sue Bruhn, PhD, CMTA CEO

GLENOLDEN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA) announced today a $100,000 investment in EverTree Bio (EverTree). EverTree is a biotechnology company developing an early-stage therapeutic approach for CMT1A, the most common CMT subtype. This funding reflects CMTA’s priority to move early scientific discoveries toward real treatment possibilities for people living with CMT.EverTree’s program targets key biological processes underlying CMT1A, specifically restoring glial cell function (nerve support), promoting myelination (the protective coating around nerves), and supporting overall nerve health. Currently, there are no approved treatments for CMT.EverTree first collaborated with CMTA through the CMTA Preclinical Toolbox , which provides disease-specific models and translational research tools to help researchers and early-stage companies generate the data needed to move promising ideas forward. That early engagement and subsequent data laid the groundwork for EverTree’s current program and this CMTA investment.“We’re proud to support science that targets the core biology of CMT1A in innovative ways,” said Sue Bruhn, PhD, CMTA CEO. “EverTree’s approach aligns with our mission to advance strong, patient-focused science that otherwise may be ignored. Our goal is to ensure promising programs like this continue moving forward and are not stalled by early-stage funding gaps.”“CMTA has been a key partner from the beginning,” said Sarah Kishinevsky, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of EverTree Bio. “Their early support helped us validate our ideas, and this investment allows us to build on that work. We’re excited to keep moving forward together.”While structured as an investment, CMTA’s funding is mission-driven, designed to support early-stage research with the potential to lead to treatments for people with CMT. This support includes funding, guidance, and partnership to help strong ideas gain traction where conventional funding is often unavailable.About Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease (CMT)Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is a group of rare, inheritable peripheral neuropathies. Named after Jean-Martin Charcot, Pierre Marie, and Howard Henry Tooth, who first described it in 1886, CMT causes progressive muscle weakness, loss of sensation, impaired balance, and other debilitating complications. There is currently no cure or approved treatment.About the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA)The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA) is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). As the largest philanthropic funder of CMT research, CMTA has invested more than $33 million since 2008 to accelerate research leading to new treatments and ultimately a cure. Through a strategic model that combines targeted funding, specialized scientific tools and resources, and strong patient partnership, CMTA drives promising science toward meaningful outcomes for people living with CMT. Learn more: cmtausa.org

