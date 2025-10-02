Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association Appoints Catie Coman as Chief Marketing Officer

Catie Coman, CMTA Chief Marketing Officer

CMTA appoints Catie Coman as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing 15+ years in patient advocacy to expand awareness and advance progress in CMT.

Catie’s expertise and passion for patient communities will play a central role as CMTA continues to expand its reach and impact.” — Sue Bruhn, PhD, CMTA CEO

GLENOLDEN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA), the largest philanthropic funder of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease research, announced the appointment of non-profit marketing veteran Catie Coman as its Chief Marketing Officer.Coman brings more than 15 years of experience in patient advocacy and has worked with non-profit organizations serving people living with psoriatic disease, inflammatory arthritis, atopic dermatitis, type 1 diabetes, and other chronic diseases. Her career has centered on helping communities access the information, resources, and support they need to manage their health and live well.“Catie’s expertise and passion for patient communities will play a central role as CMTA continues to expand its reach and impact,” said Sue Bruhn, PhD, CMTA Chief Executive Officer. “Her proven ability to elevate the voice of people living with chronic disease and translate it into meaningful action makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team.”Coman believes people living with chronic disease are the true experts in their own care, and she is driven by a commitment to amplify their priorities and expand access to tools that help them navigate health on their own terms.“I am honored to join CMTA and to partner with this remarkable community,” said Coman. “The stories, experiences, and priorities of people living with CMT must guide every effort we make. I look forward to working with the CMTA team to expand awareness, strengthen engagement, and accelerate progress toward treatments and a cure.”About CMTNamed after the three doctors who first described it in 1886: Charcot, Marie, and Tooth, CMT affects one in every 2,500 people. This rare disease has multiple subtypes, each with a lower prevalence. People with CMT experience progressive sensory loss, muscle weakness, and atrophy in the arms and legs, along with impaired balance, mobility, hand function, and more. There is currently no treatment or cure for this debilitating disease.About CMTACMTA is a community-led, community-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to support the development of new treatments for CMT, to improve the quality of life for people with CMT, and, ultimately, to find a cure. As the leading global philanthropic funder of CMT research, CMTA unites the community with clinicians and industry experts to accelerate the advancement of treatments, with investments of more than $33 million since 2008. For more information, visit cmtausa.org

