Smartsoft Engineering Ltd enters into a 9-year strategic agreement with CT3 for secure storage cloud services

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smartsoft Engineering Ltd , a technology company specializing in the development and implementation of artificial intelligence and data processing solutions, has announced the signing of a 9-year strategic agreement with CT3 , a provider of secure storage cloud solutions for enterprise systems and computational workloads.Under the agreement, CT3 will supply Smartsoft with a flexible and scalable volume of storage and computing resources aligned with the company’s actual operational requirements. Rather than relying on fixed capacity limits, the infrastructure will expand dynamically as data volumes grow and AI workloads increase. This model ensures long-term stability, predictable infrastructure costs, and operational continuity.The agreement further stipulates that Smartsoft Engineering Ltd will rely on CT3 on an exclusive basis within this infrastructure segment and will not cooperate with other providers in this area for the duration of the contract. This exclusivity underscores the strategic nature of the partnership and the long-term alignment between the two companies.Smartsoft Engineering Ltd develops tools for the analysis, monitoring, and optimization of AI systems and applications, enabling organizations to improve model efficiency and maintain stable real-time performance. Its solutions are used in environments characterized by high data throughput and elevated reliability requirements.Smartsoft’s platforms process large volumes of information, recording and analyzing every interaction within AI models and systems. This includes user queries, system responses, intermediate computational steps, performance metrics, and execution parameters. Supporting such workloads requires a robust, scalable cloud infrastructure capable of long-term data storage, versioning, and consistent performance under increasing load.CT3 operates a decentralized cloud architecture based on a distributed network of nodes. This architectural approach enhances system resilience and reduces single-point-of-failure risks while remaining transparent to Smartsoft’s operational processes.Through this partnership, Smartsoft gains the ability to:• securely store and process large volumes of data• improve the stability and performance of its applications• optimize infrastructure-related costs• ensure resilience through redundancy and distributed architectureThe collaboration model reflects long-term infrastructure agreements commonly adopted by major technology companies. By selecting CT3, Smartsoft adopts a modern cloud platform combining security, scalability, and architectural flexibility.“Reliability and infrastructure stability were decisive factors for us. The 9-year agreement with CT3 gives us confidence in the long-term resilience of our products and the flexibility of our technological foundation,” said Andrejs Belskis, CEO of Smartsoft Engineering Ltd.“Smartsoft Engineering Ltd sets high standards for infrastructure and performance. We are pleased to support them as a long-term technology partner and contribute to the growth of their solutions,” said Leandro Gomes, CEO of CT3.Industry experts note that long-term and exclusive agreements of this kind reflect growing demand for reliable cloud platforms with distributed architectures capable of supporting large-scale AI workloads.Contacts:Smartsoft Engineering LtdWebsite: https://www.esmartsoft.com Email: contact@esmartsoft.comChief Marketing Officer: Eldar VossCT3 (Cuillin Technology Limited)Website: https://ct-3.ltd/ Email: contact@ct-3.ltdPhone: +44 1926 299 017Chief Marketing Officer: Rodrigo Pereira

