CT3 Announces Public Launch of Its Next-Generation Decentralized Storage - CT3 Secure Storage

This launch is more than a product release - it’s the beginning of a new chapter for decentralized storage. We’re giving users real ownership over their data and a system designed to scale globally.” — Leandro Gomez, CEO of CT3

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CT3 is proud to announce that development of its decentralized storage platform is now complete, and the service is officially open to all users. After months of engineering, private beta testing, and intensive stability improvements, CT3 is launching a production-ready storage solution — CT3 Secure Storage — that combines Web3 ownership with the simplicity of modern cloud services while eliminating the risks of centralized control and unclear pricing models.What’s Next: Expansion and Enterprise GrowthThe public launch is only the beginning. CT3 will continue expanding its ecosystem with new features, including dApp hosting, allowing developers to deploy decentralized applications directly on top of CT3 infrastructure. In parallel, CT3 is actively negotiating long-term storage contracts with corporate clients for large-scale datasets.With the system fully deployed and ready for public use, CT3 invites users worldwide to experience decentralized storage built for real-world needs - scalable, affordable, and privacy-first.Why CT3 Migrated from Solana to Polygon (EVM)As CT3 approached its final stage, the team made a strategic infrastructure decision: migrate fully from Solana to Polygon (EVM) in order to improve reliability and user experience.The move was driven by several key advantages:• More stable wallet interaction across widely used tools like MetaMask and Trust Wallet• Improved payment & refund mechanics, since Polygon doesn’t require rent-style costs for generating unique payment addresses• Stronger marketplace integrations, enabling NFT keys to be managed and traded through platforms like OpenSea• Low transaction costs, making standard ERC-721 NFTs affordable without relying on compressed formats• Simpler NFT visibility and tracking across wallets and explorersThis migration gives CT3 more predictable infrastructure behavior and a stronger foundation for long-term scaling.What Makes CT3 DifferentCT3 introduces a new model where access to stored files is represented by NFT keys, giving users a Web3-native way to manage and transfer file access securely - without re-uploading or relying on centralized permissions. The platform supports large files up to 1TB, enables chunked uploads for reliable transfers (including partial uploads), and follows a transparent pay-as-you-go pricing model: users pay strictly based on file size and storage duration, with no subscriptions or unused capacity charges. If a file is deleted early, CT3 automatically issues a refund for the unused storage period.On the technical side, CT3 is powered by a two-token economic model designed to keep storage pricing predictable: one token is tied to the cost of storing 1GB of data per day, while a separate ecosystem token supports liquidity and long-term network growth. To maintain stability during market volatility, CT3 applies an automated rebalancing mechanism between these assets. The storage layer is further optimized with reliability-focused verification logic that reduces overhead by adjusting node checks based on reputation and performance — improving scalability while keeping costs low.More Affordable Than Traditional Cloud StorageCT3 is designed to be cost-efficient by default. Unlike traditional providers such as AWS or Google Cloud, CT3 relies on distributed capacity supplied by independent miners and node operators. This model allows the network to use real market-driven storage supply, without the heavy overhead of centralized infrastructure, corporate pricing layers, and bundled subscription plans.

