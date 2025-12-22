PCP Claims on the Rise as Drivers Question Interest Rates and Hidden Charges

UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More UK drivers are starting to question what their car finance deals really cost them. Reclaim247 is helping them check for mis-sold car finance with a quick, no-paperwork process that makes it easy to explore car finance claims and PCP claims , all with trusted, no win no fee support.More UK drivers are looking back at car finance deals they once trusted and asking serious questions about the total cost. Reclaim247, recognised as one of the best PCP claims companies in the country, has seen a sharp rise in drivers checking whether they were affected by mis-sold car finance.For many people, the questions only start once the agreement ends. A final charge catches them off guard. A balloon payment seems larger than expected. Or they realise they were never told how their interest rate was set. These quiet doubts are now prompting thousands to check if they may have valid car finance claims.“At the time, most people felt they were making a sensible choice,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247. “It’s only later, when the full cost becomes clearer, that questions start to surface. That’s when we step in to help people understand what really happened and whether the deal was as fair as it seemed.”A Simple Way to Check for Mis-Sold Car FinanceReclaim247’s tool allows anyone to check for car finance claims without digging through old paperwork or contacting their lender. With just a name, address and date of birth, the system searches for past vehicle finance agreements and checks for signs of mis-selling. If eligible, the driver is matched with a regulated legal partner who manages the process from there.There is no pressure to proceed, and no fee unless compensation is successfully recovered.What Makes a Finance Deal Unfair?The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has identified several practices that may have affected finance agreements signed between April 2007 and November 2024. These include:Discretionary Commission Arrangements – where brokers increased the customer’s interest rate to boost their own commission without telling them.Unfairly High Commission – where brokers were paid more than would usually reflect the value of the loan.Contractually Tied Arrangements – where drivers were led to believe they were comparing multiple finance options but were only shown one.Why PCP Claims Are Often MissedPCP claims are common because these agreements can appear affordable at first glance. The low monthly payments draw people in, but the end of the deal often reveals costs and balloon payments that were never made fully clear. Many drivers only realise this much later, once the final figures no longer make sense.“A lot of drivers only realise something wasn’t right when the final payment appears or they try to hand the car back,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247. “That’s why it’s worth taking another look at any past finance deal, even if it seemed fine at the time.”Think your deal was fair? It’s worth a second look.If you financed a car between April 2007 and November 2024 and now feel unsure about the interest rate, charges or how your agreement was explained, Reclaim247 can help.Start your free eligibility check today at www.Reclaim247.co.uk It only takes a minute, and no documents are needed.About Reclaim247Reclaim247 is one of the UK’s best PCP claims companies, trusted by thousands of drivers to help uncover mis-sold car finance. The service is designed to be fast, free to begin and accessible to everyone. With no legal jargon and a no win no fee model, Reclaim247 makes it simple to check your eligibility and get support every step of the way.Business: Reclaim247Contact Name: Andrew FranksEmail: andrew@claimsline.comWebsite: www.Reclaim247.co.uk Country: United Kingdom

