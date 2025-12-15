Reclaim247 Provides Free Eligibility Checks for Potential Car Finance Claims

UK drivers use Reclaim247’s free checker to probe PCP and mis-sold car finance claims—no paperwork or lender details needed.

UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drivers across the UK are using Reclaim247’s free eligibility checker to investigate potential PCP claims and mis-sold car finance , all without needing paperwork or lender details.A growing number of drivers are beginning to ask the same question: Was my car finance deal fair? Whether it was a confusing balloon payment, a high interest rate, or a lack of transparency around broker commissions, the signs of mis-sold car finance are becoming clearer to the public.Reclaim247 has created a simple way for drivers to find out if they could be owed compensation. The process takes less than 60 seconds and only requires a name, address and date of birth. There is no need to locate old documents or remember the name of the lender.“For many of our customers, that first step was the hardest. They weren’t sure they could even make a claim without paperwork,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247. “We built this platform so that anyone can check, quickly and with no pressure.”Understanding Mis-Sold Car FinanceA finance agreement might seem straightforward at the time. But many drivers are now discovering they were never told about commissions paid to brokers, or that their interest rate may have been increased without their knowledge. These red flags are now at the centre of a proposed redress scheme from the Financial Conduct Authority.The FCA has identified three main practices that can lead to car finance claims Discretionary Commission Arrangements, where a broker raised the interest rate to earn more commissionUnfairly High Commission, where the commission was excessive for the size of the loanContractually Tied Arrangements, where a broker appeared to offer choices but only promoted one lenderAny of these issues could mean the finance deal was unfair, even if it was signed years ago.Why PCP Claims Are Getting More AttentionA large number of claims now relate to PCP claims. These are Personal Contract Purchase agreements that promised lower monthly payments, but often included final balloon payments and other costs that were not fully explained.Many drivers now say they felt rushed or confused at the time, especially about how the deal worked or how payments were calculated. Reclaim247 helps them review that experience with clear information and full support.How the Process WorksAnyone who took out a finance deal between April 2007 and November 2024 can check their eligibility for free. If a possible claim is found, the customer is matched with a regulated legal partner who provides one-to-one case handling.Through Reclaim247’s secure portal, customers can:Track the progress of their claimUpload documents if availableMessage their case handler directlyThere are no upfront costs. The service works on a no win, no fee basis, meaning a success fee only applies if compensation is recovered.“You don’t need to be a legal expert or remember every detail about your agreement,” said Franks. “We’re here to make the process feel clear, calm and easy to follow.”Start Your Free Eligibility CheckIf you financed a car between 2007 and 2024 and something about the deal didn’t feel right, now is the time to find out more. Whether it was a PCP agreement or another finance product, you could be eligible for a claim related to mis-sold car finance.Start your free check today at www.Reclaim247.co.uk . It takes under one minute and no documents are required.About Reclaim247Reclaim247 is a multi-award-nominated UK claims management company that helps drivers explore and pursue car finance claims, including those involving mis-sold car finance and unfair PCP claims. The company offers free eligibility checks, personalised legal support, and a no win, no fee structure to ensure access to justice is as simple and supported as possible.

