LUUP Acquires PSP / Shoptivity Labs to Accelerate Customer Activation Strategy

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luup today announced the acquisition of PSP / Shoptivity Labs, a strategic move designed to accelerate its mission to help brands unlock new revenue by activating their customer communities.The acquisition brings all development and engineering capability under Luup, strengthening the company’s ability to execute its long-term vision: transforming underutilised customer databases into powerful engines for new customer acquisition and sustainable growth.At the core of Luup’s strategy is a belief that most businesses rely too heavily on paid acquisition while failing to fully activate the customers they already have. While email and SMS continue to play an important role in driving repeat revenue, they rarely turn customers into advocates who actively bring new customers into the brand ecosystem.Luup exists to change that.The company enables brands to activate their customer base, turning customers into affiliates, ambassadors, and community members who drive incremental revenue and organic growth through trust, participation, and shared value.With the integration of PSP / Shoptivity Labs, Luup significantly strengthens its ability to deliver this vision end-to-end. In addition to customer activation, Luup now offers full execution across future-ready digital products, including websites, mobile applications, and SaaS platforms built to support community-led growth.This expanded capability allows Luup to support brands across the entire lifecycle, from building the digital infrastructure through to activating and scaling customer communities.Luup is also continuing to invest in community commerce ecosystems across sports, lifestyle, and entertainment sectors where identity, loyalty, and community play a critical role in purchasing behaviour. These ecosystems are designed to enable brands to grow through participation rather than reliance on increasingly expensive paid channels.As part of this strategy, Luup operates three core capability areas: Luup Innovations , focused on building future-ready websites, apps, and scalable digital platforms. Luup Activate , enabling affiliate, influencer, and ambassador programs that turn customers into growth partners.• Luup Studio, delivering brand, UX, and design systems that support modern digital products and community engagement.The acquisition of PSP / Shoptivity Labs unifies these capabilities under a single team and operating model, allowing for faster iteration, tighter execution, and a clearer focus on delivering measurable results for clients.“This acquisition is about clarity and conviction,” said Stewart Lochrie, Founder of Luup. “We believe the next phase of growth for brands will come from activating customers as participants in the business, not just buyers. Bringing PSP into Luup strengthens our ability to build the technology and ecosystems that make that possible and positions us strongly as we move toward 2026.”Looking ahead, Luup plans to expand its customer activation platform and continue building community commerce solutions for brands seeking more efficient, sustainable growth models.The acquisition marks an important milestone in Luup’s roadmap as it scales its platform, deepens its partner ecosystem, and supports brands looking to reduce dependency on paid acquisition by unlocking the power of their own communities.About LuupLuup is a customer activation and community commerce platform headquartered in Dubai. The company helps brands activate their customer base to drive new customer acquisition and revenue, while also building future-ready websites, apps, SaaS solutions, and community ecosystems across sports, lifestyle, and entertainment.For more information, visit www.luup.com Media ContactPress OfficeLUUPEmail: press@luup.comPhone: +971 56 806 0985

