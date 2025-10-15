MMA Veteran Tarek Suleiman Joins Combat Market as Advisory Advocate

Tarek Suleiman, a professional MMA fighter and Combat Market ambassador known for his strength, discipline, and leadership inside and outside the cage. Combat Market App, the platform built to empower fighters, connect brands, and turn passion into opportunity. Combat Market Wallet, empowering fighters to track, earn, and grow their income with full transparency.

Combat Market the world’s first on-demand sponsorship platform for combat sports, announces MMA veteran and coach Tarek Suleiman as its newest Advisory Advocate

Fighters dedicate their lives to this sport, and many struggle to find sustainable income outside of fight purses. Our goal is to flip the system and give fighters more control and more opportunities.” — Stewart Lochrie

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combat Market , the world’s first on-demand sponsorship platform for combat sports, proudly announces that professional fighter and respected coach Tarek Suleiman has joined the company as an Advisory Advocate.With a career spanning international MMA competition and athlete development, Tarek brings a wealth of experience, credibility, and leadership to Combat Market. Having competed across Asia and the Middle East and coached some of the region’s top athletes, he embodies the values of discipline, respect, and perseverance that drive the combat sports community. He joins an already world-class advisory group that includes Paul Weir (Former World Champion), Ollie Ollerton (Ex-Special Forces & Global Speaker), and Mohammad Shahid (President of Brave MMA).Transforming How Fighters Earn and ConnectCombat Market is redefining the economics of combat sports by giving athletes direct access to sponsorship opportunities, brand partnerships, and lifetime royalties on product sales. The platform leverages LUUP technology, enabling fighters to promote brands they believe in and earn recurring income for every sale they help generate creating a new model of financial independence and fan engagement.“Fighters dedicate their lives to this sport, and many struggle to find sustainable income outside of fight purses,” said Stewart Lochrie, Founder of Combat Market. “Our goal is to flip the system – giving fighters more control, more opportunities, and a global community that backs them. Having Tarek on board strengthens our commitment to that mission.”A Global Movement for FightersTarek Suleiman’s appointment as Advisory Advocate is part of Combat Market’s broader mission to unite the combat sports ecosystem - connecting fighters, gyms, sponsors, and fans across every discipline from MMA and boxing to Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. In his role, Tarek will help shape Combat Market’s fighter onboarding process, expand its reach into new territories, and advocate for better financial and career pathways for athletes at every level.“I’m excited to join Combat Market because it’s built by people who truly understand the fighter’s journey,” said Tarek Suleiman. “This platform gives every athlete from world champions to amateurs the ability to turn their influence into opportunity and create something lasting beyond their fight careers.”About Combat MarketCombat Market is the world’s first on-demand sponsorship and e-commerce marketplace for combat sports. Powered by LUUP, it connects fighters, brands, and fans through a unique lifetime royalty model that rewards athletes for every sale they help generate. Launching globally in October 2025, Combat Market is building a worldwide community where fighters can thrive both inside and outside the cage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.