Non-injectable Insulin Market Expected to Expand at a 9.8% CAGR Until 2029: Industry Analysis

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-injectable insulin market is experiencing significant growth as it offers a promising alternative to traditional insulin injections. With advancements in technology and increasing awareness of diabetes management, this market is set to expand rapidly in the coming years. Below is a detailed overview of the market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Non-injectable Insulin Market

The non-injectable insulin market has seen rapid expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $1.92 billion in 2024 to $2.14 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The past growth is largely due to better patient adherence, addressing fears related to needles, improved quality of life, simpler administration methods, and stable blood sugar control.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $3.11 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 9.8%. Factors driving this forecast include ongoing efforts to improve patient compliance, ongoing solutions to needle phobia, further enhancements in safety, and reduced risks of infection and injury. Key trends influencing the market include technological innovations, evolution of advanced treatment options, integration with digital health platforms, applications of nanotechnology, and the rise of combination therapies.

Understanding Non-injectable Insulin and Its Role

Non-injectable insulin refers to insulin formulations that can be administered without the need for injections. These alternatives aim to make diabetes management more convenient and accessible, potentially improving patients’ overall well-being and treatment adherence by offering less invasive options.

The Influence of Rising Obesity on the Non-injectable Insulin Market

One of the primary drivers for the growth of this market is the escalating prevalence of obesity worldwide. Obesity is characterized by excessive fat accumulation caused by an imbalance between calorie intake and expenditure. This condition is closely linked to diabetes and creates a demand for more effective management options. Non-injectable insulin therapies not only help treat diabetes but also show promise in managing weight, thus addressing two critical health issues simultaneously.

The Growing Burden of Diabetes Boosting Market Demand

Diabetes mellitus, a group of metabolic disorders marked by elevated blood sugar levels, is another crucial factor propelling the non-injectable insulin market. For instance, according to the World Heart Federation’s 2022 data, global obesity is expected to rise from 2.3 billion in 2021 to 2.7 billion by 2025, affecting both children and adults. Additionally, a 2023 report from the British Diabetic Association highlights that in the UK alone, 4.3 million people have diabetes, with over 2.4 million at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Registrations increased by nearly 149,000 between 2021 and 2022, underlining the growing need for accessible diabetes treatments like non-injectable insulin.

Regional Leaders in the Non-injectable Insulin Market

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the non-injectable insulin market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market analysis spans several major regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of geographic trends shaping the industry.

