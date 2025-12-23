Data Centre Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Market Analysis 2025: How Players Shaping Growth

Data Centre Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Global Market Report 2025_Competitor.webp

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Data Centre Low-Voltage (LV) & Medium-Voltage (MV) Power Distribution market is dominated by a mix of global electrical OEMs, specialized power-infrastructure integrators, and regional engineering solution providers. Companies are increasingly focusing on high-efficiency switchgear, intelligent PDUs, modular LV/MV systems, and digitally enabled energy-management platforms to strengthen their market position. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders looking to capture emerging opportunities, enhance operational reliability, and form strategic partnerships within the rapidly expanding data centre and digital-infrastructure ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Data Centre Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Market?

According to our research, Schneider Electric SE led global sales in 2023 with a 2% market share. The Schneider Electric's energy management of the company is partially included in the data centre low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution market, provides solutions for monitoring, controlling, and optimizing energy consumption through technologies like real-time monitoring with sensors and meters, energy efficiency via automated controls and insights from energy management software. Their offerings also encompass sustainability consulting, energy and risk management and transition to renewable energy source.

How Concentrated Is the Data Centre Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 21% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s technical complexity, stringent safety and compliance requirements, and the need for customized, high-reliability power architectures across data center environments. While leading OEMs maintain their positions through extensive product portfolios, proven reliability, and strong global service networks, smaller firms continue to thrive by delivering niche, project-specific, or regionally optimized solutions. As demand for scalable, efficient, and digitally monitored LV/MV infrastructure accelerates driven by hyperscale expansion and rising compute density the market is expected to witness increased collaboration, ecosystem partnerships, and selective consolidation among key players.

• Leading companies include:

o Schneider Electric SE (2%)

o Siemens AG (2%)

o Vertiv Holdings Co. (2%)

o ABB Ltd. (2%)

o Eaton Corporation (2%)

o General Electric (GE) Vernova (2%)

o Delta Electronics Inc. (2%)

o Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (2%)

o Legrand SA (2%)

o Caterpillar Inc. (2%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: General Electric Company (GE), Schneider Electric SE, Cummins Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, Generac Power Systems Inc, Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc, Panduit Corp, and Mardix (USA) Inc are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Digital Realty Trust Inc, ABB Ltd, GLP Pte. Ltd, Delta Air Lines Inc. (note: if you meant Delta Electronics, specify), Legrand Australia Pty Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd, Delta Electronics (Shanghai) Co, Ltd, Zhuhai HZZH Technology Co, Ltd, TBEA Co, Ltd, Henan Pinggao Electric Co, Ltd, Sungrow Power Supply Co, Ltd, NTT Global Data Centers Japan Corporation, TEPCO Power Grid Inc, Princeton Digital Group (PDG), Toshiba Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, NEC Corporation, Hitachi Energy Ltd, Digital Edge (Singapore) Holdings Pte. Ltd, Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), LS Electric Co, Ltd, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co, Ltd, and Hyosung Heavy Industries Corporation are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Schneider Electric SE, Legrand SA, Eaton Corporation plc, Siemens AG, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, ABB Ltd, Eaton Electric Limited, Vertiv Holdings Co, Socomec Group S.A, Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG, ZIV Aplicaciones y Tecnología S.L, Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, and Ormazabal (Velatia Group) are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: České Radiokomunikace (CRA), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Electroalfa S.A, Tavrida Electric Ltd, EKRA Research and Production Enterprise, Severstal-Metiz (a division of PAO Severstal), Ruselprom JSC, and Togliatti Transformer Plant are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Vertiv Holdings Co, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd, SGS SA, Siemens AG, and General Electric Company (GE) are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• AI-Powered Micro Modular Data Centers For Enhanced Efficiency And Scalability are focusing on developing innovative products, such as micro modular data center systems, to provide rapid deployment, scalability and energy efficiency

• Example: Vertiv SmartAisle (April 2024) a micro modular data center system powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), enhancing intelligence and operational efficiency within the data center environment.

• The latest version incorporates AI-driven self-learning features that significantly optimize operational and energy efficiency.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Developing advanced LV/MV power distribution products

• Integrating digital monitoring, IoT sensors, and predictive analytics

• Investing in modular and prefabricated electrical solutions

• Strengthening partnerships with data center operators

