Fitness Equipment Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

The Business Research Company’s Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fitness Equipment market is dominated by a mix of global fitness brands, emerging innovators, and specialized equipment manufacturers. Companies are focusing on smart, connected machines, personalized workout technologies, and home-fitness ecosystems to strengthen market presence and enhance user engagement. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, product diversification, and strategic partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Fitness Equipment Market?

According to our research, Peloton Interactive Inc. led global sales in 2023 with 7% market share. The Connected Fitness Products division of the company is partially involved in fitness equipment market, provides revenue through the sale of Peloton's connected fitness products, such as stationary bikes, treadmills, and free weights. It also includes revenue from related fitness accessories, branded apparel, delivery and installation services, extended warranty agreements, and Precor branded fitness products.

How Concentrated Is the Fitness Equipment Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 23% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the low concentration and significant room for differentiation. Peloton Interactive Inc. led the market with a share, followed by Technogym S.p.A., Decathlon S.A., Gold’s Gym International, Inc., Life Fitness LLC, Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd., Rogue Fitness LLC, iFIT Health & Fitness Inc., Reebok International Limited, and Bow Flex Inc. This distribution underscores the sector’s fragmented nature, shaped by diverse product categories, varying consumer preferences, and a strong presence of specialized brands. As demand for connected, home-based, and personalized fitness solutions accelerates, consolidation, strategic partnerships, and innovation-driven differentiation are expected to further influence competitive dynamics and strengthen the position of leading players.

• Leading companies include:

o Peloton Interactive Inc. (7%)

o Technogym S.p. A (4%)

o Decathlon S. A (3%)

o Gold’s Gym International, Inc. (2%)

o Life Fitness LLC (2%)

o Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd. (1%)

o Rogue Fitness LLC (1%)

o iFIT Health & Fitness Inc. (1%)

o Reebok International Limited (1%)

o BowFlex Inc. (0.4%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Bayerwaldhof, Beijing KingSmith Technology Co., Ltd., RSG Group GmbH, NordicTrack (iFIT Health & Fitness), GolfForever, iFIT Health & Fitness Inc., Life Fitness (Brunswick Corporation), Centr HQ, Planet Fitness Franchising LLC, Gold’s Gym International, Inc., Carolina Scales Inc., Nautilus, Inc., Peloton Interactive, Inc., HOIST Fitness Systems, Anytime Fitness LLC, Torque Fitness, Core Health & Fitness, LLC, Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd., Precor Incorporated, Icon Health & Fitness (now iFIT), True Fitness Technology, Inc., Technogym S.p.A., PRIME Fitness USA, ProForm (iFIT Health & Fitness), Tonal Systems Inc., Sunny Health & Fitness and Sole Fitness are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Xplor Technologies, TRX, Inc., AEKE, Fit Hub, Synergy Fitness Limited, Jerai Fitness Private Limited, Cosco Sports Equipment, BFT Fitness, Fitout Studio, Sculpt HQ Clyde North, Rebel Sport, STRONG Pilates, YBell, MuscleBlaze, Proline Fitness, Cybex, PowerMax Fitness, Healthgenie, Technogym Japan, Uchinogym, RIZAP Group Inc., Impulse Health Tech Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Shuhua Sports Co. Ltd., Shandong Aoxinde Fitness Equipment Co. Ltd., Shanghai Define Health Tech Co. Ltd., Realleader Fitness Co. Ltd., Dyaco International Inc., Yanre Fitness, Synca Wellness, DRAX Inc. and Fitness Korea Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Ergatta, Inc., Centered Wellness, Technogym S.p.A., Decathlon S.A., Peloton Interactive, Inc., Dyaco International Inc., VIXY B.V., ClassPass and Fitbit Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Pfaudler GmbH, Anta Sports Products Limited, Nautilus, Inc., Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd., Exigo Fitness Equipment and Peloton Interactive, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Movement Group, LLC (Movement Climbing + Fitness), iFIT Health & Fitness Inc. (Freemotion), Grupo Multilaser S.A. (Grupo Multi), MERACH (Hangzhou) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Ziyou Club (ZiYou), AYO Fitness e Bem-Estar e Condicionamento Físico Ltda. (AYO Fitness Club), Bio Ritmo Participações S.A. (Academia Bio Ritmo), Bodytech Company S.A. and Dynamic Health & Fitness are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Innovative eco-friendly fitness solutions are transforming environmental responsibility while ensuring durability and high performance, appealing to eco-conscious consumers and supporting global sustainability initiatives.

• Example: Marino Eco-Friendly Fitness Equipment (January 2025) assigns a collection of robust outdoor machines and ergonomically crafted indoor gym equipment, combining durability with a user-focused design.

• This innovative equipment is crafted from sustainable materials aimed at reducing environmental impact.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching innovative, connected fitness products to expand to strengthen market position

• Enhancing capital investments to scale manufacturing and digital capabilities

• Focusing on personalized, data-driven workout ecosystems and user engagement

• Leveraging smart device integration and cloud-based platforms for scalable risk management

