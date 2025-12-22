New BFCM 2025 Analysis Shows Mobile Apps Impact Across Key Ecommerce Metrics

A study of 100+ shopping apps reveals higher conversion rates, larger order values, and stronger customer engagement during Black Friday Cyber Monday.

It’s clear that mobile apps fundamentally change customer behavior. They shop for longer, shop more often, and spend more. During periods like BFCM, the revenue impact of mobile apps is even stronger.” — Pietro Saccomani

MONTREAL, CANADA, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis of Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) performance across more than 100 ecommerce shopping apps shows that mobile apps consistently outperformed mobile web for ecommerce brands during the industry’s most competitive sales period. The study examined performance data from over 100 actively monitored shopping apps across categories including fashion, beauty, home decor, food and beverage, wellness, luxury, and pet supplies. The findings highlight a widening performance gap between mobile apps and mobile web, particularly as BFCM extends beyond a single weekend into a multi-week promotional window.One of the most notable shifts identified in the analysis was the expansion of the BFCM promotional period.Seventy-five percent of brands were already running BFCM promotions by the Monday prior to Black Friday, and more than 90% were live by Cyber Monday.This shift reflects growing competition for customer attention and rising costs across traditional channels such as paid media, email, and SMS. Brands increasingly seek earlier exposure to promotions, before inboxes and ad auctions become saturated.The data also showed a significant increase in push notification activity during peak BFCM week.During the core promotional window, brands sent an average of 8.6 push notifications: double the typical weekly baseline. Some brands sent more than 40 notifications in a single week, while others did not use push at all.Despite increased activity, abandoned cart push notifications remained underutilized. Only 26 of the 87 brands analyzed deployed automated cart recovery via push — despite evidence that these campaigns generated a disproportionate share of app revenue during the period.Across every major ecommerce metric, mobile apps demonstrated superior performance compared to mobile web during BFCM:- Average order value (AOV) from app users was typically 25-35% higher, with some categories seeing lifts exceeding 100%.- Revenue per user was often 2-7x higher on apps than mobile web.- Conversion rates were 80-115% higher on average, with several brands achieving 2-3x improvements.- Session duration in apps was frequently 60-100% longer than on mobile web.In addition, many brands saw significant growth in app audiences during the BFCM period, with new app user growth ranging from 15% to 85%.Importantly, many of the apps analyzed closely mirrored their mobile websites, with no major redesigns or feature overhauls. The performance gains were largely attributed to reduced friction, faster load times, persistent login, and direct re-engagement via push notifications.As BFCM continues to evolve into a longer and more competitive promotional period, the findings suggest that mobile apps provide brands with a structural advantage: enabling repeat engagement, stronger monetization, and greater control over customer relationships without escalating acquisition costs.About the StudyThe analysis was conducted by ecommerce mobile app builder MobiLoud, using performance data from MobiLoud customers collected during the extended BFCM period from November 23 through December 5, 2025, and strategic monitoring of publicly available shopping apps. Brands analyzed ranged from mid-market to enterprise ecommerce operators, primarily direct-to-consumer businesses.

