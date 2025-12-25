Old Skool Servers

Fight Health Insurance launches a purely synthetic tool so anyone can help improve insurance appeals this holiday season.

During the holidays, a lot of people ask how they can help others. This is one small, practical fast and east way to do that, by helping make insurance denials easier to fight for someone else.” — Holden Karau

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holidays are a time when many people look for ways to give back. While not everyone can volunteer in person or donate money, Fight Health Insurance is offering a simple way to help others this season: from home, on your own schedule. This works on synthetic data, which is then used to improve the AI appeals for everyone.Today, Fight Health Insurance (FHI) announced a new, purely synthetic community tool designed to help people feel like they can actually make a difference — even if they’re not personally dealing with an insurance denial right now.The new tool allows anyone to review and give feedback on fully synthetic, privacy-preserving insurance denials and appeals. No real patient data is used. Instead, contributors help stress-test appeals, spot insurer tactics, and improve clarity — strengthening future appeals for real patients who need help.“People want to help, but health insurance is opaque and intimidating,” said Holden Karau, co-founder of Fight Health Insurance. “This gives folks a concrete way to contribute without risking privacy, sharing personal stories, or needing legal or medical expertise.”Insurance companies routinely rely on confusing language, missing citations, and procedural friction to deny care. While individual patients are often isolated, insurers operate at scale. FHI’s new tool flips that dynamic by letting the public collectively analyze and improve responses to those denial patterns.“During the holidays, a lot of people ask how they can help others,” Karau added. “This is one small, practical fast and east way to do that, by helping make insurance denials easier to fight for someone else.”The chooser interface is:Purely synthetic: no real patient dataOpen to everyone: no sign-up requiredFocused on impact: improving real appeals through community feedbackMuch of Fight Health Insurance's core technology, including the chooser interface, is open source , and the platform supports a broad range of conditions and treatments.Fight Health Insurance remains free to use, with optional pay-what-you-want support. The new community tool is available now.For more information or to participate, visit: https://www.fighthealthinsurance.com/chooser

