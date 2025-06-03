Fight Health Insurance Makes AI Billing Assistant Doughnut Free for Patients and Providers

Doughnut chat is here to help.

Fight Health Insurance launches free AI billing chat for patients and providers, and adds customizable prior authorization letters for healthcare professionals

FightPaperwork is an amazing tool to decode denial lingo, generate what’s needed, track appeals, and feel less alone fighting insurance for my patients’ treatment.” — Dr. Leah Spieler, MD

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conversational AI has become the interface people reach for first—text a question, get an answer. Today, Fight Health Insurance brings that ease to patients struggling with insurance. Anyone visiting FightHealthInsurance.com can open a chat with Doughnut to decode bills and plan their next steps for free. Healthcare professionals get the same chat experience inside Fight Paperwork, now without a subscription wall, plus brand‑new auto‑generated, fully editable prior‑authorization (PA) letters.What’s newDoughnut chat for patients on Fight Health Insurance : Gives FHI users clear, jargon-free answers and actionable billing help and next steps—at no charge. Free Doughnut chat for professionals on Fight Paperwork : Removes paywall friction so any provider can get instant billing guidance before signing in to generate an appeal or prior auth. Customizable prior auth letters on Fight Paperwork: Embed payer policy language and medical-necessity evidence to cut prep time and reduce costly delays.Why Chat?Healthcare should meet users where they already are. Yet most billing portals still feel like static '90s web forms. Doughnut replaces those forms with a familiar chat bubble that patients and staff understand—delivering instant answers, policy citations, and document drafts without a training manual.This approach aligns with broader tech trends: 67% of consumers now prefer conversational AI for support, and 81% consider it essential (Zendesk 2025). Meanwhile, 71% of companies are already using generative AI tools in at least one function (McKinsey 2025), and Gartner projects that 80% of service teams will adopt generative AI by 2026.By opening Doughnut to patients for free—and to professionals without a subscription—Fight Health Insurance brings expert billing help into a format people already use every day. No paywalls, no learning curve, just clearer paths to coverage for everyone involved.Prior Authorization Support Is HereThe paperwork battle often begins before a denial. Fight Paperwork now drafts and tracks prior‑authorization requests so patients get care sooner. AMA 2025 survey highlights: physicians handle 39 PA requests a week, spend 12 hours on them, and 94 % say these hurdles delay necessary care; 78 % report patients sometimes abandon treatment entirely. (ama-assn.org, azmed.org, ama-assn.org) Editable, PA letters inside Fight Paperwork mean fewer phone calls, fewer faxes, and treatments that start days sooner.“Whether you’re a solo therapist chasing reimbursement or a patient staring at a denial letter, the common theme is uncertainty,” said Holden Karau, co‑founder of Fight Health Insurance. “Bringing expert chat assistance to both sides—and giving clinicians editable PA letters—means less guesswork and faster care.”AvailabilityDoughnut chat for patients: free on Fight Health Insurance and for professionals: free on Fight PaperworkCustomizable prior authorization letters: included in existing Fight Paperwork plans.Coming soon: accelerated chat (we’ve got some exciting new hardware to make it go even faster!)See it in actionWatch a two‑minute walkthrough of Doughnut and editable PA letters: https://youtu.be/Avkz8QZRxOI About Fight Health InsuranceFight Health Insurance builds AI tools that untangle healthcare paperwork so patients and professionals can focus on care, not bureaucracy. Our products: Fight Health Insurance (for patients) and Fight Paperwork (for professionals), generate appeals, prior authorizations, and now deliver expert chat guidance. Learn more at https://fightpaperwork.com and https://fighthealthinsurance.com

Doughnut Chat for Everyone! 🍩

