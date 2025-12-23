From Innovation to Access: Robotimize Group Chronicles a Year of Global Expansion in 2025

Robotimize Group presents the 2025 Year-in-Review, highlighting the expansion of global pathways to recovery through the VivantePlexus™ ecosystem. Collaborators from Nagoya University and National University Hospital at the Inaugural INSIGHT Symposium hosted by Robotimize Group to showcase remote palpation innovation. Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group and the Robotimize team celebrate a successful Platinum sponsorship at RehabWeek 2025 in Chicago Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group, receives the “Technology for Good” award from Minister Edwin Tong SC and Garry Lam, Chairman of Brands For Good. Even Koh, Group General Manager, Robotimize Group, demonstrates the HandVivante™ MirrorHand technology during the AOCNR 2025 conference at Yogyakarta.

Robotimize Group highlights a year of transformative growth in 2025, driven by global ecosystem expansion, clinical innovation, and strategic partnerships.

2025 was defining for Robotimize: VivantePlexus unified our ecosystem into an evidence-led platform, enabling more personalised rehab, clearer outcomes, and continuity across care.” — Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group.

SINGAPORE, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotimize Group, a global leader in integrated rehabilitation technologies, today released a comprehensive 2025 Year-in-Review, documenting a transformative period of growth characterized by strategic financing, landmark clinical partnerships, and the successful deployment of intelligent robotics across the global continuum of care.Throughout 2025, Robotimize Group has accelerated the mission to advocate for more pathways to comprehensive solutions that enhance patient outcomes. By unifying technologies through the flagship VivantePlexus™ platform, the Group has established a new benchmark for evidence-based neurorehabilitation that supports clinicians and patients at every stage of the recovery journey.Q1: Strengthening the Foundations of Clinical ExcellenceThe first quarter of 2025 focused on research-led innovation and the expansion of the ACE™ strategic partnerships portfolio. On 1 March 2025, Robotimize Group hosted the Inaugural INSIGHT Symposium at the Singapore headquarters. This event served as a high-level forum for researchers and clinicians from Nagoya University and National University Hospital to unveil a groundbreaking remote palpation system.The technology showcased is designed to enhance diagnostic precision for the forearm and wrist, allowing clinicians to objectively assess tissue stiffness and anatomical anomalies via remote sensing. This initiative underscores the role of Robotimize as a collaborative ecosystem builder, facilitating the translation of academic research into clinical tools that support personalized therapy pathways.Simultaneously, Robotimize marked a significant milestone in Southeast Asian market penetration with the inaugural installation of a hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) system in Indonesia. The PerryHBO Sigma Series is renowned for a 50-year legacy of engineering excellence and the ability to deliver therapy with maximum patient safety and compliance. These systems are integral to the Robotimize ecosystem, supporting wound healing, neurological recovery, and critical care applications in a region where access to advanced rehabilitation solutions is rapidly expanding.The quarter culminated in a landmark tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between MotusAcademy ™ and Minato Medical Science Co., Ltd., witnessed by Robotimize Group—establishing a global framework for Rehabilitation 4.0. This strategic partnership bridges three areas of global expertise: the vision of Rehabilitation 4.0 as conceptualised by Zen Koh, the practical advancements of the Minato Elderly Care Model (MECM) developed by Minato Medical Science Co., Ltd., and the technical innovation of Robotimize’s advanced equipment and solutions.“This collaboration is a major step toward Rehabilitation 4.0, creating a scalable framework to redefine care for elderly and rehabilitation services,” – Zen Koh, Strategic Advisor, Robotimize Group.Q2: Strategic Investment and Global Industry LeadershipIn the second quarter, Robotimize Group solidified the corporate trajectory by successfully closing an Angel Round financing. This strategic investment from a distinguished private investor provides the capital necessary to expedite research and development, enhance product innovation, and underpin international market expansion. This financing milestone reaffirms investor confidence in the commitment of Robotimize Group to transform patient recovery through the integration of advanced robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and clinical expertise.The industry presence of the Group was further highlighted as a Platinum Sponsor of RehabWeek 2025 in Chicago. At Booth 101, the team engaged with rehabilitation professionals, demonstrating the interoperability of the VivantePlexus™ ecosystem. A key highlight was the RehabCONNECT event, held at the MiNT/MotusAcademy Hall, which bridged the gap between rehabilitation technologies and accessibility through productive networking and academic exchange.During the Chicago RehabWeek 2025, the leadership team, including Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group, and Professor Denny Oetomo, Co-founder and Scientific Advisor, participated in a clinical exchange at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. Guided by Dr. José Pons, the visit focused on innovations that drive exceptional patient care, reinforcing the dedication of Robotimize to evidence-based practice and global clinical collaboration.Q3: Impactful Innovation and National RecognitionQ3 saw Robotimize Group diversify technological applications and achieve critical regulatory progress. In the Philippines, the Group partnered with TWD Trading Corp to unveil the ExoVivante™ FIT-HV Pro at the National Congress of Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officers (LDRRMOs). This powered exoskeleton, engineered for extreme conditions, enables first responders to lift over 50 kg of debris with minimal physical strain.A major achievement for the Robotimize regulatory team was securing the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) Class Listing for RevitaVivante™ ProMax FES. This validation in the Singapore market underscores the commitment of Robotimize to clinical safety and evidence-based standards. By obtaining this listing, Robotimize ensures that advanced functional electrical stimulation (FES) technology is available to clinicians within a regulated, high-standard framework, facilitating more effective treatment for patients with neurological impairments.In Singapore, Robotimize Group was honoured with the prestigious Brands For Good “Tech for Good” Award. Presented during the SG60 - 60th anniversary of the nation, the award recognizes companies that exemplify values of Harmony, Resilience, Responsibility, Inclusivity, and Kindness. Kerry Guo accepted the award, cementing the role of Robotimize as a trailblazer combining technological excellence with a deep commitment to sustainable, purpose-driven innovation.The quarter concluded with a impactful presence at AOCPRM 2025 in Penang, Malaysia. Robotimize showcased an integrated demonstration of eight advanced rehabilitation systems under the theme of “Future Proofing Rehabilitation.”“AOCPRM 2025 represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking platform our field needs. We must embrace technologies that amplify human connection,” said Even Koh, Group General Manager, Robotimize Group.Q4: Advancing the Global Continuum of CareThe final quarter of 2025 focused on advancing the clinical reach and scalability of neurorehabilitation standards. Robotimize Singapore achieved a landmark operational milestone by becoming fully licensed under the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) as a medical device importer and wholesaler. This licensing solidifies the position of Robotimize Group as a professional healthcare technology leader, enabling the efficient distribution of innovative solutions across the region while maintaining strict adherence to US English writing standards and international quality controls.Robotimize also successfully completed the setup of the T-ROOM from TTMT at PERKESO Ipoh. The T-ROOM represents a modular, immersive space that integrates augmented reality (AR), facial recognition, and AI-driven feedback. This advanced environment is designed to standardize and personalize rehabilitation for neurological, developmental, and sports performance conditions. By implementing this high-tech solution at a leading institution like PERKESO, Robotimize demonstrates the "big picture" vision of how immersive technology can transform clinical outcomes at scale.At the World Bio Summit 2025 in Seoul, Zen Koh, Strategic Advisor, Robotimize Group, addressed global ministers and industry leaders on the pathway to move AI-enabled platforms from pilots to scaled services. Koh identified the intent–action gap—driven by cost, design, and connectivity—as the central challenge for the industry.“Our job is to convert innovation into access—at pace—so people experience safer care, measurable gains and dignity,” – Zen Koh, Strategic Advisor, Robotimize Group.The year concluded with the inaugural Step Up for Empowerment Walk in Singapore. Organized by Kerry Guo, the event raised awareness for youth resilience, with Robotimize Group donating funds to Epworth Community Services. This initiative signals the recognition of Robotimize that rehabilitation starts with prevention and long-term wellbeing.“When we help children build resilience early, we’re preventing the cascading impacts of adversity. This is an essential upstream foundation,” said Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group.As 2025 concludes, Robotimize Group stands at the forefront of a global shift toward integrated, data-driven rehabilitation. Every milestone of this year reflects an unwavering dedication to the core mission: advocating for more pathways to comprehensive solutions that enhance patient outcomes. By bridging the gap between hospital-based care and clinical recovery at scale, Robotimize continues to expand access to life-changing innovations, ensuring that evidence-based technology is not just a pilot program, but a globally accessible standard of excellence. Looking ahead to 2026, the Group remains committed to building a future where technology and human expertise act in concert to restore function, dignity, and independence for diverse patient populations worldwide.About VivantePlexus™VivantePlexus™ is the integrated rehabilitation ecosystem of Robotimize that connects modular, interoperable technologies across the full continuum of care. A unified data architecture underpins the platform, enabling clinicians to personalize therapy pathways and track objective progress across multiple therapeutic modalities. VivantePlexus advances the mission of Robotimize to expand access to intelligent, data-driven rehabilitation solutions that improve care quality and workflow efficiency.About ACE™ACE™ is the strategic partnerships portfolio of Robotimize that brings best-in-class specialized systems into the ecosystem through clinically led, curated collaborations. ACE accelerates adoption of validated innovations, reduces barriers to comprehensive care delivery, and broadens access for diverse patient populations across age groups and conditions. Partnerships are built on shared values of clinical excellence, evidence-based practice, and patient-centred innovation—so complementary technologies work together to advance rehabilitation outcomes globally.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a next-generation health technology company headquartered in Singapore, specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Through VivantePlexus™, the integrated rehabilitation ecosystem, and ACE™, the strategic partnerships portfolio, Robotimize delivers comprehensive solutions that support motor, cognitive, and neurological recovery across hospital and community settings. With regional hubs in Malaysia and Europe and a growing international partner network, Robotimize is redefining rehabilitation delivery—making it more personal, adaptive, and accessible. For more information, visit: www.robotimize.tech

