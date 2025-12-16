Robotimize and Storz Medical Advances Transcranial Pulse Stimulation in Malaysia Through Strategic Clinical Engagement

NEUROLITH® Transcranial Pulse Stimulation system for treatment of patients with Alzheimer's disease—CE-marked technology utilizing low-energy shock waves for targeted deep brain stimulation. Robotimize team with Dr. Nor Azira Ismail, Group Medical Director at Integra Healthcare Technology & Rehabilitation Medicine Physician at IHT Rehab, and Rebejac Bruno at IHT Rehabilitation Centre following NEUROLITH® TPS technology introduction and clinic Jackson Lau and Rebejac Bruno with Prof. Mazlina, Senior Consultant in Rehabilitation Medicine at UMMC, discussing TPS applications in academic neurorehabilitation research. ACE™ (Alliance for Collaborative Excellence) brings specialized rehabilitation technologies from global partners—NEUROLITH® TPS expands portfolio into cognitive and neurodegenerative care. VivantePlexus™ ecosystem integrating motor rehabilitation technologies—TPS through ACE™ expands cognitive neuromodulation capabilities for comprehensive neurological care.

Robotimize and Storz Medical introduce NEUROLITH® TPS for Alzheimer's treatment through strategic clinical engagements at Malaysian healthcare institutions.

Transcranial Pulse Stimulation represents an important therapeutic frontier in neurorehabilitation, addressing cognitive function and the complex interplay between motor and cognitive systems.” — Even Koh, Group General Manager, Robotimize Group

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotimize Group, in strategic partnership with Storz Medical, conducted comprehensive clinical engagement visits across leading Malaysian healthcare institutions to introduce Transcranial Pulse Stimulation (TPS) technology for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer's disease and other neurological conditions. Even Koh, Group General Manager of Robotimize Group, and Rebejac Bruno, Regional Sales Director of Storz Medical, collaborated on targeted engagements with clinical leaders across Malaysia.The visits represent significant advancement in making evidence-based neuromodulation technologies accessible to Malaysian patients and clinicians, bringing Storz Medical's CE-marked NEUROLITHsystem, part of Robotimize's ACE™ (Alliance for Collaborative Excellence) portfolio, to healthcare providers addressing the growing prevalence of neurodegenerative conditions as Malaysia's population ages and demand for Alzheimer's treatment options beyond pharmaceutical management intensifies."Transcranial Pulse Stimulation represents an important therapeutic frontier in neurorehabilitation. As we advance motor rehabilitation through VivantePlexus™ technologies, we recognize that comprehensive patient care increasingly demands addressing cognitive function, neurodegenerative conditions, and the complex interplay between motor and cognitive systems. Our partnership with Storz Medical through ACE™ enables us to bring clinically validated neuromodulation technology to Malaysian healthcare providers serving patients with Alzheimer's disease and related neurological conditions," said Even Koh, Group General Manager, Robotimize Group.NEUROLITHTechnology: Transcranial Pulse Stimulation for Neurological CareThe NEUROLITHsystem employs Transcranial Pulse Stimulation (TPS), a sophisticated adaptation of acoustic pulse technology applied medically since 1980. Unlike conventional high-intensity applications in orthopedics or cardiology, TPS delivers low-intensity waves that safely transmit therapeutic energy to brain tissue without invasive intervention.The therapeutic mechanism activates mechanotransduction pathways, upregulates vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) expression, and triggers nitric oxide (NO) production. These cascading biological responses enhance cerebral perfusion and stimulate new vessel formation through neoangiogenesis—processes particularly relevant for neurodegenerative patients experiencing circulation-related cognitive deterioration.This non-invasive methodology overcomes substantial obstacles inherent to alternative neuromodulation approaches requiring surgical device placement, anesthetic administration, or elaborate patient preparation. The ambulatory care model expands patient eligibility while minimizing healthcare infrastructure demands relative to interventions necessitating admission or intensive monitoring.For Malaysian providers, TPS offers validated Alzheimer's intervention addressing escalating clinical demands driven by Asia-Pacific demographic aging. Malaysia's population trends reflect broader regional patterns where extended longevity increases neurodegenerative disease burden, necessitating therapeutic alternatives beyond conventional symptomatic pharmaceutical approaches.IHT Rehabilitation Centre: Pioneering Integrated NeurorehabilitationOperated by Integra Healthcare Technology since late 2025, IHT Rehab KL represents a progressive rehabilitation delivery model emphasizing patient-centered care across physical, cognitive, psychological, and vocational dimensions. This comprehensive philosophy mirrors Robotimize's conviction that effective recovery requires synchronized therapeutic interventions rather than isolated treatments.Clinical discussions revealed compelling opportunities for TPS integration. Stroke and brain injury survivors often face dual challenges—physical impairments requiring motor rehabilitation alongside cognitive difficulties affecting memory, concentration, decision-making, and independent living skills. Conventional practice frequently separates these concerns into distinct therapy tracks, yet emerging evidence suggests simultaneous motor-cognitive intervention may accelerate functional restoration.As Malaysia's first private ambulatory rehabilitation center, IHT Rehab KL occupies a trend-setting position. Early NEUROLITHadoption could establish the facility as a national benchmark for integrated motor-cognitive neurorehabilitation grounded in clinical evidence.University Malaya Medical Centre: Academic Medical LeadershipThe University Malaya Medical Centre engagement brought TPS technology to Malaysia's premier academic medical institution. Founded in 1968 and recognized as the nation's leading university hospital, UMMC operates dual missions: establishing a medical center of international standing while providing world-class facilities for medical education, training, research, and consultancy through Faculty of Medicine collaboration.The clinical and academic dialogue explored TPS potential within Malaysian healthcare and medical education contexts. Academic medical centers like UMMC uniquely combine patient care delivery, clinician training, medical research advancement, and practice standard establishment that influences healthcare systems broadly.The discussions reinforced that successful academic medical center technology introduction demands more than efficacy demonstrations—it requires engaging scholarly clinicians in substantive dialogue about evidence quality, research opportunities, educational implications, and practice integration.ACE™ Portfolio: NEUROLITHWithin Comprehensive Rehabilitation SolutionsNEUROLITHTPS technology represents ACE™ portfolio expansion into cognitive and neurodegenerative care—a strategic evolution recognizing that comprehensive patient wellbeing requires addressing interconnected motor, cognitive, and neurological systems.This diversity reflects Robotimize's understanding that different patients present different rehabilitation needs—stroke survivors requiring motor recovery and cognitive support, traumatic brain injury patients needing both physical and neuropsychological rehabilitation, Parkinson's patients managing progressive motor and cognitive symptoms, elderly individuals maintaining function despite multiple chronic conditions, and Alzheimer's patients and their families seeking evidence-based interventions beyond pharmaceutical management.Healthcare providers building comprehensive rehabilitation capabilities benefit from ACE™ architecture—accessing diverse, clinically validated technologies through coordinated partnership with Robotimize rather than navigating fragmented vendor relationships. This consolidation simplifies procurement, training coordination, technical support, and strategic planning while ensuring all technologies meet consistent evidence and quality standards.This curated approach distinguishes ACE™ from opportunistic distributor relationships. Robotimize's reputation depends on every technology within the portfolio—selectivity protects both customers and organizational credibility. NEUROLITH's inclusion reflects confidence in Storz Medical's clinical validation, product quality, and shared commitment to evidence-based practice.Strategic Partnership: Storz Medical and Robotimize Advancing Neuromodulation AccessThe collaboration between Storz Medical and Robotimize combines complementary strengths accelerating TPS technology adoption across Malaysian healthcare systems. Storz Medical brings decades of shock wave technology expertise, rigorous clinical validation, CE-marked medical device quality, and ongoing research advancing neuromodulation applications. Robotimize contributes established Malaysian healthcare relationships, regional market understanding, clinical implementation support infrastructure, and integrated portfolio enabling comprehensive motor and cognitive rehabilitation solutions.The partnership structure positions Robotimize as regional partner providing market access, clinical education, implementation support, and ongoing technical service while Storz Medical maintains product development, clinical research, and quality assurance. This division of responsibilities enables both organizations to focus on core competencies while creating greater combined value than either could achieve independently."Strong partnerships require more than commercial transactions—they demand shared commitment to clinical excellence, evidence-based practice, and comprehensive support ensuring healthcare providers successfully implement technologies serving patients effectively. Our collaboration with Storz Medical on NEUROLITHcreates foundation for meaningful neuromodulation access across Malaysia," said Even Koh, Group General Manager, Robotimize Group.VivantePlexus™ Integration: Motor and Cognitive Rehabilitation SynergyWhile NEUROLITHTPS operates through ACE™ partnership channels, the strategic rationale reflects similar comprehensive care philosophy underlying VivantePlexus™ platform development. VivantePlexus™ addresses motor, sensory, and functional recovery through upper limb robotics, gait training systems, functional electrical stimulation cycling, balance technologies, and telerehabilitation. TPS complements these capabilities by addressing cognitive and neurodegenerative dimensions increasingly recognized as integral to comprehensive neurological rehabilitation.TPS technology provides non-invasive option for supporting cognitive function through targeted neuromodulation—potentially beneficial for stroke survivors with cognitive impairments, traumatic brain injury patients experiencing cognitive sequelae, Parkinson's patients managing both motor and cognitive symptoms, and elderly rehabilitation patients with comorbid neurodegenerative conditions.The synergy extends to shared patient populations and clinical workflows. Rehabilitation facilities implementing VivantePlexus™ motor technologies already possess infrastructure supporting comprehensive care—multidisciplinary clinical teams, outcome measurement frameworks, patient education capabilities, family engagement protocols. Adding TPS requires clinical training and patient selection protocols but leverages existing rehabilitation delivery infrastructure.Malaysian healthcare providers evaluating comprehensive rehabilitation capabilities increasingly seek integrated solutions addressing diverse patient needs through coordinated technologies and clinical protocols. The combination of VivantePlexus™ motor rehabilitation, ACE™ specialized modalities including TPS, and Robotimize's implementation support creates comprehensive ecosystem serving complex patient populations more effectively than fragmented, single-modality approaches.Malaysian Market Development: Building Evidence-Based Neuromodulation AccessThe joint hospital visits represent initial phase of sustained Malaysian market development advancing TPS technology access through clinical education, evidence generation, implementation support, and partnership building with leading healthcare institutions.Market development proceeds through multiple simultaneous initiatives: clinical education introducing Malaysian rehabilitation physicians, neurologists, geriatricians, and allied health professionals to TPS evidence base and appropriate applications; implementation support assisting facilities with patient selection protocols, treatment delivery workflows, outcome measurement, and quality assurance; evidence generation through Malaysian patient outcomes contributing to global TPS literature while addressing local stakeholder questions; regulatory engagement supporting appropriate classification, reimbursement consideration, and quality standards; and partnership expansion connecting additional Malaysian healthcare providers with TPS technology and implementation expertise.Healthcare providers considering TPS adoption evaluate multiple factors: clinical evidence demonstrating effectiveness for target patient populations, practical implementation requirements including space, staffing, and workflow integration, financial considerations encompassing capital costs and reimbursement frameworks, training needs ensuring clinical teams deliver safe, effective treatments, patient selection criteria identifying appropriate candidates, and outcome measurement approaches demonstrating value to institutional stakeholders and regulatory bodies.Looking Forward: Advancing Comprehensive Neurological Care in Malaysia"Introducing advanced neuromodulation technology to new markets demands clinical credibility and genuine commitment to supporting healthcare providers serving patients effectively. Our Malaysian engagement with IHT Rehabilitation Centre and UMMC represents beginning of ongoing collaboration advancing evidence-based Alzheimer's care and comprehensive neurorehabilitation across diverse healthcare settings. By bringing NEUROLITHTPS through our ACE™ portfolio, we expand beyond motor rehabilitation into cognitive and neurodegenerative care—recognizing that comprehensive neurological recovery demands integrated solutions addressing the full spectrum of patient needs," concluded Even Koh, Group General Manager, Robotimize Group.The Malaysian TPS initiative exemplifies Robotimize's broader mission—advocating for comprehensive solutions that enhance patient outcomes by expanding access to evidence-based technologies, building clinical partnerships that inform appropriate implementation, and maintaining sustained support ensuring technologies deliver on their therapeutic promises for patients, families, and healthcare systems investing in neurological care advancement.Future initiatives will continue building on these foundational engagements: expanding clinical education across Malaysian rehabilitation and neurology communities, supporting early-adopting facilities through implementation phases, generating Malaysian clinical evidence contributing to global TPS knowledge base, exploring reimbursement pathways enabling broader patient access, and connecting additional healthcare providers with NEUROLITHtechnology and comprehensive implementation support.As rehabilitation technology continues evolving toward comprehensive, integrated approaches addressing motor, cognitive, and neurological recovery dimensions, partnerships like that between Robotimize and Storz Medical demonstrate how specialized innovation combines with regional expertise to accelerate evidence-based technology access—ultimately serving patients seeking effective treatments, healthcare providers pursuing clinical excellence, and healthcare systems striving to meet growing neurological care demands with validated, accessible therapeutic solutions.About NEUROLITHand Storz MedicalThe NEUROLITHsystem utilizes Transcranial Pulse Stimulation (TPS)—low-energy shock wave technology for non-invasive treatment of patients with Alzheimer's disease. CE-marked since 2018 based on clinical research beginning in 2015 at the University of Vienna, NEUROLITHdelivers targeted deep cerebral stimulation through outpatient treatment protocols. Storz Medical, the manufacturer, brings decades of shock wave technology expertise across medical applications, maintaining rigorous quality standards and ongoing research advancing neuromodulation capabilities for neurological and neurodegenerative conditions.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a next-generation health technology company headquartered in Singapore, specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Through VivantePlexus™, its integrated rehabilitation ecosystem, and ACE™, its strategic partnerships portfolio, Robotimize delivers comprehensive solutions that support motor, cognitive, and neurological recovery across hospital, home, and community settings. With regional hubs in Malaysia and Europe and a growing international partner network, Robotimize is redefining rehabilitation delivery—making it more personal, adaptive, and accessible. For more information, visit: www.robotimize.tech

